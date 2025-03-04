What is floodlighting? The new dating trend that turns first dates into therapy sessions

The dating world is constantly evolving with new terms and trends redefining how people approach relationships. One such trend involves wearing emotions on your sleeve, sometimes manipulatively. Enter ‘floodlighting’, a messy dating phenomenon in which individuals unleash a torrent of emotions on a first date, oversharing past relationship drama and personal traumas. Let's take a closer look at this new relationship trend. (Also read: Average man takes just a little over 4 weeks to fall in love, while women move much more slowly: Study ) Floodlighting is a manipulative dating trend characterised by excessive emotional sharing.(Unsplash)

Floodlighting: Fast-tracking intimacy or emotional manipulation?

Floodlighting is throwing a wet blanket on singles seeking genuine connections. Jessica Alderson, co-founder of the dating app So Synced, explained to Glamour, “It involves sharing a lot of personal details all at once, to test the waters, speed up intimacy, or see if the other person can 'handle' these parts of you.”

For some, this emotional overload is a genuine attempt at vulnerability, while for others, it's a calculated move that surprisingly works. This tactic, often used by emotional tricksters, involves oversharing personal details to evoke empathy and create a false sense of trust early on. It's a fast-track attempt at intimacy but with questionable intentions.

Floodlighting is a dating tactic where individuals overshare personal traumas to create an emotional bond. (Pixabay)

If you're dealing with a floodlighter, there are a few red flags to watch out for. They might dive into deeply personal stories right away, oversharing intimate details while barely letting you get a word in. The conversation may feel one-sided, packed with sob stories that create an instant emotional bond. You might also notice them closely analysing your reactions to their revelations, gauging whether you're hooked.

“Vulnerability is key to a strong relationship, but timing matters,” says Jessica Alderson. “Oversharing too soon can leave you open to exploitation by someone who doesn't truly have your best interests at heart.”

Floodlighting is just one of the latest sneaky tactics shaking up the dating world, a calculated move that blurs the line between genuine connection and emotional manipulation.

The emotional toll of too much, too soon

Floodlighting is just the latest in a lineup of shady dating tactics, joining scams like "hoodfishing" (faking your hometown for street cred) and "throning" (only dating people who elevate your social status). While it may seem like harmless oversharing, it can create a toxic dynamic in relationships. Alderson warns that floodlighting often leads to an imbalance, where one partner plays the "fragile one," while the other is pushed into the role of an emotional caretaker, whether they signed up for it or not.

Being thrust into the role of an emotional caretaker can be exhausting, leaving the unsuspecting partner feeling drained and overwhelmed. "If someone is floodlighting, it can make the person on the receiving end feel suffocated," Alderson explains. "Handling such intense disclosures and emotions in a short period can be incredibly taxing." What starts as a deep connection can quickly turn into emotional burnout, making it hard to maintain a healthy and balanced relationship.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.