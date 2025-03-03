Menu Explore
Average man takes just a little over 4 weeks to fall in love, while women move much more slowly: Study

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Mar 03, 2025 10:23 AM IST

Every individual is unique and the pace of falling in love varies greatly from person to person. However, men seem to tend to fall head over heels more quickly.

A new study published in the Biology of Sex Differences found that men tend to fall in love significantly faster than women. The average man takes just over four weeks to develop strong romantic feelings, while women typically take nearly two months to reach the same emotional milestone. Also read | Why don't men catch any feelings after casual sex and women do

Interestingly, the study also found that men tend to fall in love more frequently than women. (Representative picture: Pexels)
Interestingly, the study also found that men tend to fall in love more frequently than women. (Representative picture: Pexels)

Men fall in love faster

The study was conducted by academics at the Australian National University and surveyed 808 young adults aged 18 to 25 from 33 different countries, including the US. The study suggested that men tend to fall in love almost twice as quickly as women. The average man takes just a little over four weeks to fall head over heels, while women move much more slowly.

The research found that men's 'mean love progression score' was 0.98 months after the start of a romantic relationship, compared to 1.92 months for women. “The mean love progression score for females was 1.92 months after romantic relationship formation, whereas for males, it was 0.98 months, indicating that males fell in love approximately one month sooner than females did,” the researchers stated.

What else did the study find about love differences?

Interestingly, the study also revealed that men tend to fall in love more frequently than women, with the average man having been in love 2.6 times while the average woman reported having been in love 2.3 times. However, when women do fall in love, they tend to experience stronger feelings and are more likely to commit, according to the researchers.

“Females had higher intensity of romantic love, higher commitment, and higher obsessive thinking about a loved one than males. Men will have fallen in love sooner than females because the male fitness landscape favours quantity of potential mates over quality, whereas the opposite is true for females,” the researchers said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

