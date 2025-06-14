Father's Day 2025: Psychiatrist shares 10 early warning signs of depression and anxiety in men

Father's Day 2025: Men often juggle multiple responsibilities, and in the process, their own health — especially mental health — tends to take a backseat. Father’s Day is not just a time to celebrate fathers and father figures, but also an opportunity to initiate meaningful conversations about the importance of prioritising health. While physical well-being is crucial, mental health deserves equal attention. Also read | Young men struggling with ‘toxic masculinity’ could face greater mental health risks, says new study Know the early warning signs of depression and anxiety.(Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, the early signs of depression and anxiety in men often go unnoticed, overshadowed by demanding routines and societal expectations. It's time to break the silence, recognise the symptoms, and encourage timely intervention to ensure holistic well-being.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Trideep Choudhury, consultant psychiatrist, department of mental health and behavioural sciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute shared the signs of mental conditions in men.

1. Persistent low mood

A key symptom of depression is feeling persistently low or down for most of the day, nearly every day, for a period of at least two weeks.

2. Disrupted sleep schedule

Sleep disturbances are common in both anxiety and depression. A person may sleep too little or excessively, often feeling drowsy throughout the day, which can impact focus and productivity. In anxiety, sleep is typically fragmented and restless, while in depression, individuals may struggle to fall asleep or have difficulty waking up on time.

3. Decreased appetite:

Appetite is often disrupted in mental health conditions. A person may experience a significant loss of appetite or develop intense cravings for specific types of food, such as sugary items. Overall, this can lead to poor dietary choices and a decline in the nutritional quality of their meals.

4. Low physical activity

A person’s level of activity is also impacted. In depression, there is often a sense of inertia, low energy, and persistent fatigue that cannot be explained by any underlying medical condition. Similarly, individuals with anxiety may experience chronic, unexplained tiredness, even without engaging in physically demanding tasks.

5. Sedentary lifestyle

Unexplained physical symptoms such as body aches and headaches are common in both depression and anxiety. Additionally, these conditions often lead to increased sedentary behaviour, which can further contribute to muscle stiffness, aches, and general discomfort.

6. Difficulty with focus, attention

The person may also struggle to concentrate on tasks and have difficulty processing information from their surroundings. As a result, they may feel forgetful or believe they are frequently missing or forgetting important details and events.

7. Social anxiety

Individuals experiencing depression or anxiety often struggle to fulfill social, familial, and personal responsibilities due to persistent fatigue and lack of motivation. In anxiety, the constant preoccupation with distressing thoughts or fears can cause relationships to suffer, as emotional availability and engagement may diminish over time.

8. Helplessness

In depression, individuals often experience overwhelming feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, and worthlessness. These persistent negative thoughts can, at times, lead to thoughts of self-harm or suicidal ideation. Anxiety, too, can impact self-esteem, especially when a person feels chronically unproductive or unable to meet expectations in various areas of life, leading to a diminished sense of self-worth.

9. Avoidance

Anxiety can lead to avoidance behavior, where individuals begin to steer clear of places, situations, or events that trigger their anxiety. In an attempt to cope, some may resort to substance use as a form of self-medication. Similarly, individuals struggling with depression may also turn to alcohol or other substances to numb emotional pain, which can worsen their condition over time.

10. Underlying reasons for depression, anxiety

Persistent symptoms of depression and anxiety are not always solely psychological; they can sometimes be rooted in underlying medical conditions. These may include metabolic disorders like hypothyroidism and diabetes, autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, neurological disorders like stroke and multiple sclerosis, and gastrointestinal issues such as irritable bowel syndrome.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.