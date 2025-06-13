Fatherhood and mental health: Expert shares coping tips and support system strategies for good emotional wellbeing

On Father’s Day 2025, which is celebrated annually on June 15, gifting mugs that say ‘World’s Best Dad’ is cute and sweet, but perhaps the better gift you can give is your attention to their emotional wellbeing, maybe a simple ‘Are you okay?' Parents are commonly placed on a pedestal as ‘superheroes,’ expected to manage responsibilities and solve problems with a smile. But at the end of the day, they are humans too. Fathers, especially, bear all the weight of patriarchal expectations, and the societal conditioning discourages them from expressing their emotions. So, they bottle them up until the pressure takes a toll on their mental health. This is why honest conversations with fathers are important, not only on Father's Day, but every day. Fathers have bad days, too. It's important that they feel supported and seen.(Shutterstock)

Behind the brave face fathers put on daily, they may be silently struggling. On Father’s Day, encourage them not only for being the best, but also for feeling their best.

Senior psychologist Rima Bhandekar, Mpower, by Aditya Birla Education Trust, shared a valuable guide with HT Lifestyle, which outlines the key reasons behind poor mental health among fathers, essential coping strategies and how to create a support system:

Causes of poor mental health

From being the first one to lead charges to pressure of being the silent supporter, fathers' mental health issues are less talked about.(Shutterstock)

1. Rapid transformation

Early fatherhood not only brings immense bliss but also quick transitions, new schedules around the baby’s needs, added financial concerns, and growing expectations from family, quite often before there’s room to adjust mentally.

Even otherwise in life, the father is often the first to shoulder any transition, be it changing cities for better opportunities for the family or holding the ground during emotional and financial turmoils.

2. Pressure to be a silent supporter

The strong cultural expectation to ‘stay strong’ or ‘man up’ when struggling with responsibilities can lead to silently bearing their stress, sadness, fear, or risk of being seen as inadequate or weak.

3. Lack of visible support

Most topics in clinics, books, or conversations are centred around mothers in mind.

The lack of talks around fathers' mental health may even make them hesitate to open up.

4. Lack of peer support and unresolved past

Without a strong peer circle navigating the same life phase, many fathers, especially younger ones, may feel isolated in their parenting journey.

This is why having a network is good, as they ensure emotional check-ins and keep things light with relatable conversations.

For some dads, struggling with parenting duties might set off their old wounds from an unhealed past.

Coping strategies that help

Sometimes all your dad needs is a hug.(Shutterstock)

1. Have a heart-to-heart talk

A close friend, a trustworthy elder, a mental health helpline, or a therapist can be a safe space to talk about innermost worries without judgment.

2. Making an easy-to-follow daily structure

Routines can create a sense of comfort—try everyday small things like reading a page, or quick mindfulness exercise, or a jog around the locality.

3. Accept the learning curve

No one has all the answers at the start. Give space to observe and become skilled at parenting without self-criticism.

4. No comparison

Every parenting journey is unique. Comparing yourself to families on social media or giving undue importance to outside opinions is neither fair nor helpful.

Suggested support system and bringing new changes for open conversation

Having a support system at work as well helps with mental health.(Shutterstock)

1. Comprehensive facilities for mental health

Healthcare settings could provide father-focused support, including checking for signs of depression and anxiety in young fathers.

Medical and allied health professionals can all be trained to involve fathers meaningfully with young fathers’ emotional needs.

2. Father-oriented parenting programs

Workshops and support groups designed with fathers in mind, especially younger dads, can make space for open, honest conversations.

Community-based peer groups where young dads can connect, express, and share positive parenting experiences can create a sense of belonging that’s often missing.

3. Workplace parental policies

Flexible work, mental health days, and paid paternity leave can act as a support in helping young fathers stay mentally well and productive at work and home.

4. Open the conversations

Authentic discussions, especially in mass media, institutes, and public health campaigns, have the power to create space for emotion, help reduce shame, and show young dads that strength includes asking for help.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.