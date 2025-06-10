Doctor shares 6 ways women can take care of their mental health during menopause

Menopause is a big health milestone in a woman's journey. The infamous hot flashes are already well-known, but the impacts are not restricted only to physical health. It is no new fact that mental health is closely intertwined with physical health, influenced substantially by hormones. During menopause, a woman undergoes emotional turbulence as well, making mental health care a priority.(Shutterstock)

Similarly, menopause, which sees a hormonal upheaval, also includes a turbulent period for mental health. This further sheds light on the need for holistic care for menopause, factoring in both mental and physical changes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shashikala Hande, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, Bangalore, Jayanagar, elaborated on how to take care of mental health during menopause.

She explained the basics, how during menopause, major hormonal changes happen, and said,“Menopause is the permanent end of menstrual periods due to a natural decline in reproductive hormone levels. When periods do not occur for 12 consecutive months, it is a sign of Menopause. As per WHO, natural change in the menstrual periods usually happens in women between 45 - 55 years of age."

But lately, a trend has been spotted by the medical community with more and more women getting early menopause. Dr Shashikala Hande weighed in on this and said, "A change has been witnessed in the last couple of years, wherein menopause before 40 years of age has become more common as a result of stress, smoking, autoimmune diseases and other medical treatments."

Brain fog

Trouble concentrating, drastic mood swings and depressive mood are common during menopause.(Shutterstock)

Menopause marks a mental phenomenon called brain fog, caused due to the ups and downs of hormones. Breaking this down more, Dr Shashikala Hande added, "Menstrual phase brings not only physical, but also many emotional and psychological changes in every woman's life. They include irregular periods, night sweats, etc. Moreover, due to changes in hormone levels, particularly estrogen and progesterone, women face hot flashes, which in turn, cause mood swings, anxiety, irritability, in some cases, symptoms of depression and trouble concentrating. All this can often be referred to as ‘brain fog’.”

How to support mental health

Dr Hande shared some essential ways that can help with the turbulent mental health during the perimenopause period:

A nutritious diet including unsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin B, magnesium, and other antioxidants can support and nurture brain health and mood swings. Regular physical exercise, like walking, yoga, etc., helps reduce the chances of depression and anxiety. Avoiding caffeine, smoking, and limited consumption of alcohol helps reduce mood swings and disruption in sleep. Practising mindfulness activities like meditation, deep breathing brings calmness and helps to balance emotional changes. Spending time with friends, discussing difficult experiences, and enjoying group activities can assist with a feeling of belonging and relieve feelings of loneliness during these challenging times. Taking effective approaches like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can be helpful for some women suffering extreme mental health issues, like mood swings and help stabilise the mood.

ALSO READ: Do all women gain weight during menopause? Doctor explains and suggests 10 tips to manage weight

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.