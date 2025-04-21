5 self care tips for men to conquer burnout and boost performance

The perception that self-care is only for women has kept many men from actively prioritising their well-being. Despite lingering misconceptions, self-care is not about sacrificing masculinity—it is about strengthening it. 5 practical tips for men to prioritise self-care and improve well-being.(Image by Unsplash)

Expert-backed self-care strategies for men:

1. Prioritise mental health

Emotional well-being is just as important as physical health. Men often struggle with expressing emotions due to societal expectations. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anoushka Shinde, Senior Psychologist at Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness, emphasised the need to break this stigma and said, “Many men suppress their emotions due to fear of being judged. However, talking to a trusted friend, partner, or therapist can make a significant difference in mental clarity and emotional balance.” She suggested mindfulness, journaling and seeking professional support as effective ways to manage stress and emotions.

Self-parenting the inner child in us can help us to get the love and care that we have been craving for.(Unsplash)

2. Move your body

Physical activity is a powerful self-care tool that boosts mood, energy and overall well-being. Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, advocated for incorporating movement throughout the day and advised, “Regular yoga sessions, workouts, or even simple breathwork exercises during work hours can enhance mood and energy levels.” Exercise not only keeps the body fit but also releases endorphins, which naturally improve mood and reduce stress.

Perform simple exercises while being at your desk.(Shutterstock)

3. Get quality sleep

Restorative sleep is essential for maintaining energy, focus and overall health. Nilay Mehrotra, CEO at Kindly Health, recommended establishing a bedtime routine, reducing screen time before bed, and creating a comfortable sleep environment. He said, “Aiming for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep can significantly boost productivity, mood, and overall well-being.”

Waking up at night disturbs the natural flow of sleep, especially the deeper stages that help us recover both physically and emotionally. But when interrupted, the brain doesn’t get enough time to process emotions properly, leaving you sensitive the next night.(Shutterstock)

Dr Narendra K Shetty echoed this sentiment and said, “Sleep is the body's way of recharging. A consistent sleep routine of at least 7-8 hours is crucial for long-term health.”

4. Eat to thrive

Nutrition plays a vital role in maintaining energy levels and overall well-being. Dr Narendra K Shetty suggested a well-balanced diet to support the body’s demands. “A balanced plate with low carbs, high proteins, essential micronutrients and antioxidants helps sustain energy and improves overall health,” he explained. Healthy eating habits contribute to better focus, improved metabolism, and long-term disease prevention.

A healthy, balanced diet helps in reducing brain fog, improving focus and attention and boosting mood.(Shutterstock)

5. Set boundaries and schedule self-time

Balancing work, relationships and personal growth requires setting boundaries. While Anoushka Shinde stressed the importance of taking breaks and engaging in hobbies to prevent burnout, Dr Narendra K Shetty recommended, “Making time for relaxation, grooming, and activities like sports, dancing, or painting can significantly lower stress levels and improve overall happiness.”

It's important to remember that setting boundaries are not about being selfish or rigid. It's about taking care of yourself and creating a healthy and fulfilling connection with others.(Pexels)

Aamish Dhingra, ICF-PCC Certified Life Coach and Co-Founder of Cocoweave Coaching International, highlighted the need for mindful pauses and said, “Self-care isn’t about quick fixes; it’s about sustainable habits that keep you feeling strong and sharp. Deep breathing, meditation or simply disconnecting from screens for a while can help reset the mind.”

Highlighting the significance of integrating self-care into daily life, Nilay Mehrotra concluded, “Taking care of yourself isn’t a sign of weakness—it’s a foundation for success. When men prioritise their well-being, they improve their relationships, productivity and overall quality of life.”

Self-care is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength. By prioritising well-being, men can enhance their relationships, careers and personal fulfillment. Investing in self-care today ensures a healthier, more resilient future.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.