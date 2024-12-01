Young men struggling with ‘toxic masculinity’ could face greater mental health risks, says new study

A Swiss study found that men who identify with traditional male norms strongly are at a higher risk of suicide. Globally men already have a higher suicide rate than women, but this study further delves into what kind of men particularly are more at risk. Emulating the traditional muscular role intensively is detrimental and takes a mental toll, driving towards suicide. Living up to the traditional male ideals can feel mentally exhausting. (Pexels)

Strain of keeping up to the traditional ‘male ideal’

The study from the University of Zurich elaborated on how traditional gender norms emphasizing strength, independence, and emotional control create dangerous psychological strain. These expectations make it harder for men to seek help and express vulnerability, leading to bottled-up emotions that build over time. The dissociation from expressing feelings to appear ‘manly’ is both stressful and emotionally exhausting. Fearing that sharing vulnerabilities will make them seem ‘weak’ or less masculine, many men try to handle everything on their own, further exacerbating their mental health challenges.

Men who identify with the traditional male roles are emotionally withdrawn.(Pexels)

Tailored intervention

Men generally don't open up about their feelings.(Pexels)

The Swiss study examined around 500 men and segregated them into three key groups: Egalitarians, Players, and Stoics. Egalitarians primarily do not follow traditional masculine norms, while Players focus on status and sexual success to appear manly, and Stoics adhere strongly to traditional ideals from emotional control and independence to risk-taking.

Stoics often curb their emotions and strive to appear independent, embodying the traditional male ideal. This extreme adherence to masculinity can lead them to take quintessential male risks, such as driving fast or engaging in extreme sports. Similarly for emotions as well, stoics are barely expressive. The researchers found that the stoics were at double risk than egalitarians. Stoics have a tendency to always ‘solve their problem’ rather than asking for help. The researchers explain how sometimes this attitude creates a tunnel vision of being the only one in it with no support, where suicide is the only way out.

The Stoics were notably much younger than the other groups, prompting researchers to emphasize the importance of young adulthood as a crucial phase when boys’ perceptions are shaped and nurtured. Exposure to toxic male ideals during this time can have serious lasting consequences, reflecting well into adulthood.

The researchers highlighted the need for tailored interventions for Stoics, as their depression symptoms often differ from the norm. Andreas Walther explained, "In these men, depression often does not take the form of classic symptoms, but of somatic problems such as back pain. They also often express their negative feelings through aggression or risky behaviour rather than talking about them." This is a unique manifestation of depression and it requires a specialised approach.

