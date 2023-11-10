Feeling overwhelmed by the mental load in your relationship? Here's why you need to address it

Have you ever felt overwhelmed by the endless list of tasks and responsibilities that seem to fall on your shoulders, even though you're in a relationship? You have to find time after work to do the housework, exercise, plan meals, shop, attend social events and more. When all you have to worry about is yourself, the daily pressures of life can be quite demanding. If you have a spouse or children, the burden of responsibility may be too much to bear. You may be carrying the bulk of the 'mental load' in your relationship. This constant feeling of tiredness and exhaustion can affect your relationships as well as your own health. What is mental load and why does it matter in your relationship(Freepik)

"Mental load encompasses the ongoing mental labour needed to manage a household and ensure the smooth running of daily life. While these tasks may seem trivial, they play a significant part in the overall health of a relationship. When one person bears the brunt of the mental load, resentment can easily brew. You might start feeling like the manager of your household, rather than an equal partner. This imbalance isn't just unfair, but can also strain your connection with your loved one," says Clinton Power, online relationship counsellor and marriage therapist in his recent Instagram post. (Also read: How to get out of a situationship; expert offers tips )

Understanding mental load and its impact on relationship

He further shared reasons why you need to address the mental load in your relationship.

1. Fair division of labour

Sharing the mental load means dividing up the household chores, planning, and responsibilities fairly. This creates a sense of equality and teamwork in a relationship, making both partners feel valued and respected.

2. Improved communication

Talking about the mental load encourages open communication. It's an opportunity to express how you feel and understand each other's expectations, which is the bedrock of a healthy relationship.

3. Reduced stress

When the mental load is shared, the overwhelming feeling of having to 'do it all' diminishes. This can significantly reduce stress and create a more peaceful home environment.

4. Increased satisfaction

When both partners actively participate in managing the mental load, it cultivates a deeper understanding and appreciation for each other's contributions. This can lead to increased satisfaction and happiness in the relationship.

5. Personal growth

Sharing the mental load also provides an opportunity for personal growth. It teaches compromise, understanding, and the importance of supporting each other.

