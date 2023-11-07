How to get out of a situationship; expert offers tips

The desire to be loved is something that many of us have in common. However, there are times when we do not find people who are receptive or ready for it at that particular moment. At this point, you may unintentionally find yourself in a situationship, which is a vague romantic relationship that borders on partnership but lacks commitment. It can be difficult to determine how well you connect with someone you've been seeing for a long time if you haven't had the uncomfortable 'what are we' conversation. A "situationship" is a romantic relationship that lacks a clear definition or commitment. (Unsplash)

However, situationships frequently have a deadline; they either end or evolve into a committed partnership. It's possible that one will begin to desire more and the other won't. It can be difficult to end a situationship, but it's crucial to put your emotional health first and look for a partner who shares your values. "A situationship is a romantic relationship that lacks clear definition or commitment. Partners are emotionally and physically intimate, spend time together, but one or both won't define the relationship or set boundaries," says Kelsey Wonderlin, Dating Coach and Licensed Therapist in her recent Instagram post. She further shared tips to get out of a situationship. (Also read: 10 tips to identify and avoid toxic situationships in modern dating )

How do you know if you're in a situationship?

• They are not there when you need them

• They show spurts of interest, then withdraws

• When you bring up the relationship status, they pull away

• If you're less responsive, now they are suddenly interested

Tips to get out of a situationship

When you notice these signs, do not try harder to make them want you. If they are not able to commit, it's not your job to convince them why they should. Instead, follow the following tips:

1. Validate your feelings of hurt and sadness, and your desire to be loved and prioritized. You are not asking for too much; you're just asking the wrong person.

2. Acknowledge that they're not even coming close to fulfilling those needs for you, and you're experiencing unnecessary suffering by trying to get them met through them.

3. Understand that their inability to commit has nothing to do with you or your worth. This is information for you about them and whether they are a good fit for you, not an indicator of your value.

4. Focus on the reality of who they are right now rather than their potential. Even if they've demonstrated occasional glimpses of their potential to be a good partner, remember, it's just potential.

5. Let them know you can't see them anymore. For example: "I totally understand that you aren't looking for a relationship. I really like you, but I do want a relationship, and it's getting hard to spend time with you without it moving towards that. I can't keep doing this. I truly wish you the best."

6. Practice spending quality time alone, not just swiping on dating apps or numbing out with Netflix or wine. Put your phone down, turn off the TV, and discover what truly brings you joy and tranquility. Whether it's immersing yourself in nature, cuddling up with a cozy blanket and a candle in low light, listening to soothing music or meditation, take this time to connect with yourself.

