Cardiologist shares 8 dangerous cholesterol myths that could be harming your heart health: ‘Risk starts early…'

When it comes to cholesterol, misinformation spreads faster than facts. Many people think cutting out all fats is the solution, or that cholesterol is only a problem if you’re overweight. In reality, these myths can be dangerous, leading to poor lifestyle choices and untreated health risks. Dmitry Yaranov, cardiologist, shares in his August 17 Instagram post 8 common cholesterol myths and explains what you really need to know. (Also read: Cardiologist explains how a simple blood test can predict heart attack risk years in advance: ‘Before symptoms appear…’ )
1. Only high-risk people need testing
Lp(a) can be dangerously high even in healthy, young people. Everyone should get tested at least once.
2. Lp(a) is just LDL cholesterol
They share a similar shell, but Lp(a) carries extra proteins that make it far more atherogenic.
3. Diet and exercise can lower it
Lp(a) is almost entirely genetic. Lifestyle helps overall heart health, but barely affects these levels.
4. All tests are the same
Labs use different methods and units, so numbers aren’t always comparable. Context matters.
5. It’s not a proven risk factor
High Lp(a) directly causes plaque buildup and aortic valve disease.
6. Levels change often
They’re stable for life after childhood. If it’s high once, it stays high.
7. There’s nothing you can do
While options are limited now, powerful new drugs are in late-stage trials. Stay informed.
8. Only matters later in life
Risk starts early, as elevated Lp(a) can accelerate heart disease decades before symptoms appear.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
