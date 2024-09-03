25-year-old techie ends up in hospital, blames hustle culture: ‘Me after pulling all-nighters’

The 25-year-old founder of Soshals app blamed poor lifestyle choices for a health scare that led to his hospitalisation. Kritarth Mittal said he ended up in the hospital after pulling all-nighters, getting less than five hours of sleep a day and following an unhealthy diet. He cautioned his social media followers to take better care of their health as he opened up about the ugly side of “hustle culture.” Kritarth Mittal, the founder of Soshals app, was hospitalised after a health scare.(X/@kritarthmittal)

Mittal, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and techie, said that he woke up one day with “a real bad headache and experienced recurrent vomiting.” He said he did not experience any serious symptoms before this.

“Hustle culture comes with a cost — some you incur right away and some over decades,” the Soshals founder wrote on the social media platform X. “Choice is yours, I'm just here to show you the ugly side of it so you don't get swayed easy.

“This is me after pulling all-nighters, sleeping for <5-6 hours, and no diet plan,” he added, sharing a photograph that shows him in a hospital bed.

Take a look at the post below:

The Mumbai-based entrepreneur said that his daily routine has been erratic since college, but acknowledged that he needs to take better care of himself as he grows older.

“Now my body has started to remind me that I am not 20 anymore,” the 25-year-old graduate of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai wrote on X.

“I'll be setting up a routine and do my best to follow it. I am old now and I have to accept it. Gone are the college days when pulling all-nighters was cool,” he added.

Mittal’s post comes at a time when many techies have spoken up about burn-out, bad diets, unhealthy lifestyles and not being able to take care of themselves due to work pressure.