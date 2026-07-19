Ludhiana: Govt school teacher booked for ‘beating up’ Class 4 student

Ludhiana The complainant claimed that the assault left the child traumatised and affected his health. (HT FILE)

A case has been registered against a teacher of a government school in Brahmpuri after the parents of a Class 4 student accused her of physically assaulting their son. The boy’s family further alleged that the teacher misbehaved with them when they visited the school to address the incident.

Following a complaint lodged by the child’s mother, the police registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 115 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

According to the complaint, the student was allegedly beaten by the teacher on April 22. The complainant claimed that the assault left the child traumatised and affected his health.

The student’s mother stated that after the incident, her son became so frightened that he stopped attending school. “My child was extremely scared after the incident. He refused to go back to school. We filed the complaint in April,” she said.

The complainant alleged that when she and her husband visited the school on April 23 to question the teacher about the incident, they were allegedly misbehaved with. The parents also accused the teacher of making caste-based remarks against them.

Police registered an FIR against the teacher and initiated further investigation.

Education department officials said action had already been taken at the administrative level after an inquiry into the allegations. Block primary education officer Paramjit Singh said the teacher had been shifted from the school by the district education officer.

Deputy DEO (elementary) Manoj Kumar said an internal inquiry was conducted by the department after the complaint was received. “Following the inquiry, the teacher was transferred to Raikot,” he said.