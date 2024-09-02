Chennai: 1,000 cops search student flats for 5 hours, find 500 grams ganja

Police conducted a massive raid at hundreds of student accommodations near SRM College in Chennai on Saturday to look for narcotics and banned substances. According to Times of India, they were acting on a specific tip that students at the college were using illegal drugs. Chennai cops raided students' flats and recovered 500 grams of ganja.(X/@ANI)

More than 1,000 cops of Tambaram City Police spent five hours on Saturday afternoon conducting a thorough search of Abode Valley apartment complex, which is located right outside the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai.

Cops found 500 grams of ganja, 20 ml cannabis oil and six packets of marijuana-infused chocolates from the flats, which are primarily occupied by SRM students. According to The News Minute, local residents say that 500 of the 700 apartments in Abode Valley are occupied by students.

The report further said that 20 students were detained for questioning. The police also found drug paraphernalia during the massive raid, including hookahs and a smoking pot. Five to six balls of bhang and sheesha was also seized during the raid.

How the drug search was organised

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Tambaram, Pavan Kumar Reddy, told TNM that Abode Valley had been on their radar for two weeks. Cops monitored the neighbourhood during this time to figure out how dealers were selling drugs to students.

On Saturday morning, 168 teams of police personnel, which included women cops, barged into the flats simultaneously. Armed reserve wing women cops were deployed as some of the apartments are occupied by women students, the Times of India reported. The raid was conducted with the help of over 1,000 cops.

While 20 people were detained for questioning, police also nabbed an A+ category history-sheeter, G Selvamani, who is wanted in 13 cases, including two murders. At least 11 of the 20 people detained were students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, reported The New Indian Express.