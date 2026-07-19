3,949 arrested during Punjab Police’s 16-day Op Prahaar 3.0

Punjab Police on Saturday said it arrested 3,949 persons, including 42 gangsters and their associates, during the 16-day statewide Operation Prahaar-3.0, an intelligence-led drive against organised crime and the drug-gangster nexus. Reiterating Punjab Police’s resolve against organised crime, DGP Yadav said the anti-gangster campaign would continue until the state was rid of the gangster menace. (Getty Images)

Announcing the conclusion of the operation, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said police teams carried out 5,448 raids at locations linked to gangsters, their associates, drug smugglers and wanted criminals across all police ranges and commissionerates in the state.

“The operation was conducted in a staggered manner over 16 days, with one police range or commissionerate being covered each day. This systematic approach enabled police to put sustained pressure on criminal networks while ensuring coordinated action by all field units,” Yadav said. He said the drive was aimed at strengthening public confidence, enhancing police visibility and improving inter-district coordination.

“A total of 10,401 police personnel participated in the operation during which police registered 958 FIRs, took preventive action against 1,520 persons and impounded 262 vehicles,” the DGP said.

Reiterating Punjab Police’s resolve against organised crime, Yadav said the anti-gangster campaign would continue until the state was rid of the gangster menace.

Special director general of police (law and order) Praveen Sinha said those arrested included 1,201 drug smugglers and peddlers, 119 proclaimed offenders and 2,587 wanted accused.

“The police seized 12 weapons, 10.47 kg of heroin, 1.50 kg of opium, 30 kg of ganja, 259 kg of poppy husk, 21,746 intoxicating tablets, pills and capsules, 646.25 litres of lahan, 1,243.5 litres of illicit liquor and ₹4.03 lakh in suspected drug money,” he said.

He added that ammunition, stolen vehicles, mobile phones and other incriminating material were also recovered during the operation.

Sinha said the operation has disrupted criminal and narcotics networks and strengthened intelligence-based policing, and sent a clear message that gangsterism, drug trafficking and organised criminal activity would be dealt with firmly.