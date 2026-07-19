Bus conductor held with 12 kg poppy husk, driver at large

Ludhiana Following the tip-off, the police conducted a search and recovered 12 kg of poppy husk. (HT FILE)

A Punbus depot driver and conductor have been booked in a drug trafficking case in Ludhiana. The contraband was seized and the conductor was arrested on the spot. However, the driver managed to flee.

The breakthrough came after the vigilance and inspection staff of the Punbus Ludhiana depot flagged suspicious activities involving a bus crew. Acting on the information, the Division Number 5 police launched an investigation and registered a case under 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the driver and the conductor.

According to police officials, the depot’s inquiry team reported that Gobinder Singh, a driver from Sangrur, and Manpreet Singh alias Kaku, a conductor from Anandpur Sahib, were allegedly using a government bus to transport narcotic substances.

Following the tip-off, the police conducted a search and recovered 12 kg of poppy husk. The contraband was seized and Kaku was arrested on the spot. However, the driver managed to flee and remains at large.

Police teams have launched raids at multiple locations to trace and arrest the absconding accused. The police are also examining whether the accused were part of a larger drug network and if the government bus service had been used previously for similar activities. “The investigation is being carried out from all angles,” ASI Paramjit Singh, investigation officer, said. “We are trying to ascertain where the contraband was procured from, who the intended recipients were, and whether other individuals were involved in the operation,” he added.