BITS Pilani alum’s wake-up call for techies in Bengaluru: ‘Fix your health and family’

An alumnus of BITS Pilani took to X to share a post about techies in Bengaluru and it has sparked a conversation about the challenges they face while working in the IT industry. The man highlighted issues such as loneliness, work-life imbalance, and its overall impact on mental and physical health. His post also served as a reminder for people to fix their ‘health and family’. Many users resonated with BITS Pilani alum's post on Bengaluru techies and said that it was 'harsh'. (Representative image)

“Most techies in Bangalore are pretty lonely. Away from family, no real friends, stuck in traffic, high rents, children not getting good values, peers into status games, cringe tech meet-ups, shoving body with coffee & alcohol, hair-loss, tummies popping out and paying highest taxes,” X user Harsh wrote on the microblogging platform which was formerly known as Twitter.

He replied to his own post and wrote, “It scares me even more that so many people relate to this. Consider this your wake-up call and take some action, fellas. Fixed 1000s of jiras, but your health & family is broken?”

Since being shared on July 23, Harsh’s post on techies in Bengaluru has received over five lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Scary to relate to some parts of it,” posted an individual.

Another asked, “Isn’t this the story of ‘most’ youngsters away from home in almost every city?”

To this, Harsh replied, “I wrote this for folks beyond mid-thirties who are locked in the system and very hard to get out even if they want to. Golden cuffs. Young ones have the freedom to get out and still choose the best for them before getting landlocked.”

“Harsh, that was harsh,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Just be random. Life is random.”

“It's not just about the techies; this generation is through this mess. Whether they are students, engineers, working professionals, etc,” expressed a fifth.