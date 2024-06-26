Man draws parallels between San Francisco and Bengaluru, says city has 'immaculate SF-like experience'

X user Hardeep Gambhir, who once lived in San Francisco, USA moved to Bengaluru, India 7 years ago. Recently, he to took to the microblogging platform to share similarities between the two places. Not only that, but he also called it an "immaculate SF-like experience". The X user said that Bengaluru is "immaculate SF-like experience"(PTI Photo)

In his post, he first mentioned about the Uber zone which one can find after getting down at the airport. He also added, that when he spoke in Hindi, two auto drivers replied to him in English, which left him surprised. (Also Read: Bengaluru woman's catchy take on Instagram famous 'Man in finance' is viral. Watch)

"HSR layout is like the Hayes Valley of SF here. Once you're tapped into the startup ecosystem, you start bumping into people in popular places often. And the talent? - just insane. Idk how VCs aren't as heavily investing here. In 1 month, I have met some insane builders here," wrote Gambhir further.

He then shared about the food delivery system, cheap mobile plans, and Yulu bikes.

At the end, he posted, "In general, everything is mega cheap. For comparison: my total expenses in SF were about 2500 USD monthly, and here it's about 900 USD." (Also Read: Criticism or motivation? Man's viral post on empty co-working space in Bengaluru sparks chatter)

His primary post was shared on June 21. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "When you have money the rest of the world is better than the USA in almost every way."

Another person shared, "I visited Bangalore last year and at USD 100-150k/yr income I'd take Bangalore over SF if doing anything except AI. It vastly exceeded my expectations; only traffic was annoying."

A third added, "Amazing man, moved here back from UK and loving it. Everything is just an app away and the customer service is just amazing. I am a builder as well."

Someone else shared, "All true. But the main problems are pollution, traffic jams, and water scarcity. The greenery of Bangalore is gone."