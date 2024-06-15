Bengaluru woman's catchy take on Instagram famous 'Man in finance' is viral. Watch

Finding the ideal home for renting can be a daunting challenge. Numerous people go through various flats and apartments in search of their ideal space. While sometimes, it has to be under a budget, other times, it should match the requirements of a person. So, when a woman living in Bengaluru was in search of a place to rent, she took to Instagram to post about it. However, there's an interesting twist to her video. She did a spin on the Instagram famous trend "Man in finance" and recreated her own version. The woman gave her own twist to the song "Man in finance"

"Desperate times call for desperate measures. So here's my take on the trend," wrote Instagram user Neha in the caption of her post. The video shows the music for "Man in finance" playing in the background. For the lyrics, Neha changed it to, that she is looking for a flat in Bengaluru, furnished, two rooms, and a balcony. (Also Read: Google techie on one of the biggest perks of living in Bengaluru: 'Helps me save money')

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on June 6. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has over 3,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "This is an absolute banger."

Another person added, "Guys, I think she is looking for a flat in Bangalore."

"We have the flat that you're looking for. In Bangalore, furnished, 2 rooms, with balcony. Just for you," commented a home rental company.

A fourth Instagram user commented, "Same let me know if you're looking for a flatmate, 5'7, employed, brown eyes."

Someone else posted, "Let's search together! Else I'll also have to create one such for myself by next weekend."

A sixth person inquired, "Are you in search of hall with open kitchen with bedroom or 1RK or like a penthouse and what is your budget range?"