Youth escapes gun attack by jumping into pond in Shirur

A 24-year-old youth had a narrow escape after a group of armed men allegedly opened fire at him in Karde village of Shirur taluka in the early hours of Saturday. The victim reportedly jumped into a nearby pond, crossed it and fled to a nearby field. The incident occurred around 1.30 am when Nikhil Theurkar, a farmer, was returning home on his motorcycle. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred around 1.30 am when Nikhil Theurkar, a farmer, was returning home on his motorcycle.

According to police, Theurkar was intercepted by around seven to eight men travelling on three motorcycles. An argument reportedly broke out over a minor collision involving the two-wheelers. During the altercation, the accused allegedly fired three rounds at him.

To escape, Theurkar jumped into a nearby natural pond, crossed it and managed to flee unharmed.

Police inspector Vinod Patil said, “According to the victim, three rounds were fired. However, we have recovered only one empty cartridge from the spot. There was no previous enmity between the victim and the accused. We have identified some of the suspects, who have criminal records, and a search is on to trace them.”

Police said the victim also has a criminal record.

While preliminary inquiries initially pointed to a dispute following the motorcycle collision, investigators are probing all possible angles behind the attack.

A case has been registered against the assailants under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. CCTV footage and other technical evidence are being examined as part of the investigation.