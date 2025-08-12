Cardiologist explains how too much screen time can impact your heart health: ‘Staring at screens for hours can lead to…’

In our hyper-connected world, screens have become an unavoidable part of daily life, from work meetings and online classes to binge-watching and scrolling social media. While technology offers countless benefits, too much screen time can take a hidden toll on your health. HT Lifestyle has reached out to doctors to understand the impact of excessive screen time on heart health. (Also read: Doctor shares 7 health secrets that can help you manage blood sugar, improve sleep and support heart health ) Experts warn that excessive screen time can harm mental and cardiovascular health.(Unsplash)

The screen time reality

"These days, it feels like we spend more time looking at screens than anything else. Working on laptops, binge-watching shows, scrolling through social media or catching up on messages. Technology keeps us connected and entertained, but there's a flip side: too much screen time can quietly affect both our bodies and minds.

Excessive screen time is linked to stress, anxiety, and low mood, which may contribute to heart problems. (Shutterstock)

While the direct link to heart health is still being studied, the stress, anxiety and low mood that often come with constant screen use are known risk factors for heart problems, says Dr Bhushan Bari, consultant cardiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic.

How excessive screen time affects your body

Dr Bhushan further shares with HT Lifestyle how too much screen time affects your body and mind.

Tired eyes and headaches: Staring at screens for hours can strain your eyes, cause headaches and even mess with your sleep because of the blue light they give off.

Staring at screens for hours can strain your eyes, cause headaches and even mess with your sleep because of the blue light they give off. Aches, pains and bad posture: Long hours sitting in the same position can lead to stiff necks, sore shoulders and back pain. Over time, this lack of movement can also contribute to weight gain.

Long hours sitting in the same position can lead to stiff necks, sore shoulders and back pain. Over time, this lack of movement can also contribute to weight gain. Poor sleep: Scrolling right before bed can make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep, leaving you feeling drained the next day.

Impact on your mind

Stress and anxiety: Constant pings, endless notifications and the pressure to always be online can leave you feeling on edge.

Constant pings, endless notifications and the pressure to always be online can leave you feeling on edge. Loneliness and low mood: Spending more time online and less time face-to-face can lead to feelings of isolation and even depression.

Small changes that make big difference

Set boundaries: Use your phone's settings to track your daily screen time and cut it down bit by bit.

Use your phone's settings to track your daily screen time and cut it down bit by bit. Create no-phone zones: Keep devices out of the bedroom and away from the dinner table.

Keep devices out of the bedroom and away from the dinner table. Find offline joy: Pick up a book, go for a walk, cook a meal or try any activity that gives your mind and eyes a break.

Pick up a book, go for a walk, cook a meal or try any activity that gives your mind and eyes a break. Make time for people: Chat with friends and family in person whenever you can.

Doctors advise balancing device use with physical activity and regular breaks to alleviate stress and promote overall wellness.(Unsplash)

Why it matters

"It's not about ditching your devices. We all need them in today's world. It's about making sure they don't take over. By being more aware of how much time you spend in front of a screen and making small adjustments, you can protect your eyes, your body, your mental health and maybe even your heart," says Dr Bhushan.

Hidden impact on heart health

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Priyanka Kisan Pokhariyal, Consultant Physician (Internal Medicine), Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shared, "In today's hyper-connected world, our eyes are glued to screens from the moment we wake up until we go to bed. While we often worry about strained eyes or poor posture, there's another silent victim we rarely consider our heart."

She adds, "Research shows that excessive screen time is not just a threat to mental well-being; it can also lead to physical inactivity, poor sleep, unhealthy weight gain, and increased stress levels, all of which place strain on cardiovascular health. Prolonged digital engagement can raise blood pressure, impair blood sugar control, and disrupt the body's natural recovery cycles, also known as the circadian rhythm."

"The key is not to fear technology but to use it wisely, taking frequent screen breaks, moving and staying active every hour, prioritising real-world activities, and ensuring our hearts get the attention they deserve. After all, the heart works 24/7 for us; the least we can do is look up from our screens and take care of it," says Dr Priyanka.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.