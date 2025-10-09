Cardiologist alerts neck circumference to be the next big predictor of heart diseases: ‘BMI isn’t enough…'

Obesity is one of the common indicators of heart disease. To measure whether a person's weight is within a healthy range or not, BMI or Body Mass Index, is calculated. Now this BMI score gives an insight into your chances of developing cardiovascular issues. But this is not where the story ends, as there's a new indicator that's emerging, something that brings overlooked information to your notice, becoming more efficient than BMI. Neck circumference reveals more insights about upper-body fat than BMI.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Partha Prateem Choudhury, consultant cardiologist at Kailash Hospital in Noida, told HT Lifestyle that neck circumference may provide valuable information which BMI may be missing out.

What is neck circumference?

While BMI gives a general idea of body weight, it does not tell where exactly the fat may be stored. Here, neck circumference helps to reveal more about the upper body fat.

“Neck circumference reflects the amount of upper body subcutaneous fat, the layer of fat just beneath the skin. This type of fat is more metabolically active than fat in other areas, meaning it affects hormones, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels,” the cardiologist described why this type of fat is more dangerous.

In fact, according to Dr Choudhury, many prior studies have also shed light on the association of neck fat with insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and dyslipidemia, an abnormal level of cholesterol or other fats in the blood.

Why is neck circumference more valuable than BMI?

One of the key reasons neck circumference is more valuable is because of its ability to show hidden vulnerabilities, which BMI may not be able to detect. This calls for an evaluation process that is more holistic, as often BMI is widely and solely relied upon for evaluating the risks of heart diseases.

Dr Choudhary shared the key differences, “BMI is not enough. While BMI does give a snapshot of weight relative to height, it has important limitations. It cannot tell the difference between muscle and fat, nor does it reveal where fat is stored in the body. Both of these factors play a critical role in understanding cardiovascular health.”

Neck circumference's advantage is rooted in practicality too, as the cardiologist further elaborated, “Unlike waist measurements, which can change throughout the day due to digestion, posture, or bloating, the neck is relatively stable. It is easy to measure at home or in a clinic without any special equipment. Unlike BMI, which may underestimate risk in people with normal weight but high upper body fat, neck measurements can reveal hidden vulnerabilities."

How to measure?

Usually, BMI is calculated using a formula. Does that mean the neck circumference calculation, too, has a designated procedure and standard baseline healthy measurements?

Dr Choudhary confirmed that yes, neck circumference is measured too and has a healthy range.

He explained the measurement and evaluation process, “Neck circumference is measured using a flexible tape. In men, it is usually taken just below the Adam's apple, and in women, at the midpoint of the neck. A neck circumference above 17 inches in men and 16 inches in women may signal increased cardiovascular risk.”

The neck measurement contains vital clues, as the cardiologist flagged a large neck as a matter of concern. Sharing the reason, he added, “A larger neck can indicate higher visceral fat in the upper body. Visceral fat surrounds internal organs and is linked to arterial stiffness and chronic inflammation, both early warning signs for heart attacks and strokes.”

While evaluating risks, it is important to be aware that neck circumference is not a standalone diagnostic tool or risk assessment procedure for heart disease risks. The cardiologist drew attention to this fact and revealed that it works alongside other measures such as BMI, waist-to-hip ratio, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.