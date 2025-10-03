Link between obesity and early-onset Type 2 diabetes

Diabetes, traditionally viewed as an adult-onset disease, has alarmingly emerged as a significant health concern in children, particularly in India. The rise in childhood obesity and the increasing incidence of type 2 diabetes in children is ushering in a new era of early-onset metabolic disorders that pose serious threats to public health. A drop of blood is drawn to measure glucose levels and screen for diabetes during a health clinic(AP FILE PHOTO)

With an estimated yearly incidence of 10.5 cases per 100,000 children and adolescents, primarily between the ages of 10 and 12, India has the second-largest population of children with type 2 diabetes in the world. Type 2 diabetes in children has increased at an unprecedented rate in recent years, primarily due to obesity and sedentary lifestyles, whereas type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease unrelated to lifestyle factors. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that 1.2 million people worldwide aged 0–19 suffer from type 2 diabetes, with India accounting for a disproportionate number of cases due to a combination of environmental and genetic factors.

The rising incidence of type 2 diabetes, traditionally an adult condition, in children is the most concerning aspect of India's diabetes crisis. Urbanisation, shifting dietary patterns that include high-calorie processed foods, decreased physical activity, and excess screen time are creating an environment conducive to metabolic syndrome at an earlier age. Studies suggest that the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes in school-age children is approximately 1% and 15%, respectively, with rates in adolescents similar or higher. Insulin resistance linked to childhood obesity causes early beta-cell dysfunction and subsequent hyperglycemia.

The early onset of type 2 diabetes in children is particularly concerning because it accelerates the onset and severity of complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, and neuropathy, leading to significant morbidity and mortality in young adults. Unlike type 1 diabetes, which results in immediate insulin dependence, type 2 diabetes in children frequently manifests a broader spectrum of metabolic dysfunction and requires comprehensive management strategies encompassing medication and lifestyle interventions.

Effectively addressing paediatric diabetes requires a balanced and multifaceted approach. Prevention is critical and can be promoted through public health policies encouraging active lifestyles and nutritional education in schools and communities. Raising awareness among parents and healthcare professionals is essential for early diagnosis and management, particularly in identifying risk factors such as obesity, family history, and sedentary behaviour.

Improved screening programs are needed, especially in urban areas where lifestyle-induced diabetes is prevalent but often undetected. School-based screenings and digital health tools can bridge the awareness gap, enabling timely interventions.

Paediatric endocrinologists emphasise the importance of individualised treatment plans that prioritise long-term lifestyle modifications. Interdisciplinary care involving dieticians, psychologists, and diabetes educators can enhance adherence and improve quality of life for children with diabetes.

The rise in childhood diabetes associated with obesity represents an emerging public health emergency that demands immediate attention from legislators, health care systems, educational institutions, and families. If early-onset type 2 diabetes is left untreated, India’s large young population may face disproportionate chronic illness and reduced life expectancy, which will create heavy burden on health care system.

By implementing integrated preventive strategies, raising community awareness, and strengthening health care systems, it is possible to slow this trend and help children live longer, healthier lives free from the complications of early diabetes.

This article is authored by Swati Kanodia, consultant pediatric endocrinologist, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital.