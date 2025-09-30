Cardiologist shares top 5 hacks for enjoying festive Indian food without spiking blood pressure and cholesterol

Did Navratri celebrations lead to some indulgence? Don't worry, you can still enjoy traditional Indian dishes during the upcoming Diwali festivities while prioritising healthy eating. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts for tips on how to savour festive Indian foods in moderation. While many people assume it’s unavoidable to gain weight over the festive season, these healthy eating tips can be helpful. Also read | Festive diet tips: Dietitian shares 3 ways to balance festive diet with healthy eating By following these tips, you can enjoy the festive season and eat everything from Indian sweets to snacks, while taking care of your heart health. (Picture credit: Sarita Bazaz)

Opt for smaller portions

Dr Suheil Dhanse, consultant interventional cardiologist, Horizon Prime Hospital, Thane, said, “Festivals are about happiness, family, and traditions, but they also bring feasts, late nights, and sometimes overindulgence. While it’s natural to celebrate wholeheartedly, our heart often pays the price when balance is forgotten. Heavy, oily, and sugary meals can spike blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. Alcohol, sleepless nights, or skipping medicines add further strain, especially for those with existing heart disease, diabetes, or hypertension.”

According to Dr Dhanse, the good news is that the festive celebrations don’t have to come at the cost of your health. Sharing his top five tips, he said, “Moderation is key: opt for smaller portions, balance rich dishes with fruits, salads, or grilled options, and make water your main drink. Stay active, whether through festive walks, dancing, or helping with chores, and never miss your regular medicines or health check-ups. Festivals should bring joy, not guilt, so eat mindfully, rest well, and celebrate responsibly. After all, moderation is the true celebration your heart will thank you for.”

For people with chronic illnesses — hypertension, diabetes, heart disease — consistency is vital.(Pexels)

How to balance heavy meals

Dr Hussain Amir, general surgeon at VAGA Hospital, Lucknow also warned that festive feasts can be burdensome to the heart, particularly for those with an existing heart problem. “Traditional foods with a lot of ghee, sugar, and spices should be consumed in moderation and in small portions. Heavy meals should be balanced with adequate hydration, along with salads and fruits. A high concentration of oil and salt can affect the blood pressure as well as cholesterol. Oil is used in excess, so, try to grill and bake instead of frying everything.”

Whether dancing, preparing a meal, or going for a walk, movement is very important, Dr Amir said. “Letting the happiness of the celebrations last for a few days of inactivity is a no-no. We all know excessive intake of sugar and alcohol is bad; the heart suffers the most. So, we should learn to drink properly and not forget to drink water in order to take care of the heart,” he said.

Pay attention to warning signs

According to the doctor, chest pain, shortness of breath, or fatigue should not be ignored. “If you are thinking of going to the hospital, you have to go there as soon as possible. Moreover, oftentimes, unexpected events during the festive holidays result in missed doses and other assumptive risks. Never skip your prescribed medicines,” Dr Amir said.

Jeevan Kasara, director and CEO, Steris Healthcare added, “Heavy meals, irregular sleep, and the emotional excitement of the holidays can add a little extra pressure on the heart. Moderate consumption is essential — enjoy the delicious food, but ensure the balance and hydration you need with lighter meals and fruits. Remaining active, even if it's with a simple walk, can help circulation and energy levels after meals.”

“For people with chronic illnesses — hypertension, diabetes, heart disease — consistency is vital, even if the day is busy, don’t skip the medications or the routine checks. Keeping emergency medications nearby and letting people around you know what’s needed can help ensure safety.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.