5 delicious regional dishes of India you must try

Indian cuisine is an art, an experience by itself and a must-try when you are visiting the country. Indian cuisine is without a doubt the best when it comes to mouthwatering, traditional delicacies that are prepared and served in creative ways. The final recipe shines out in every manner since fresh spices and herbs were added to a variety of fruits and vegetables. India, a country that is a melting pot of cultures and traditions, is a haven for anybody looking for culinary adventures. Every state in India offers special treats that are unique and cannot be found anywhere else in the world. We have listed some delicious and must-try regional cuisine of India. (Also read: 3 tasty and healthy chestnut (singhara) recipes to enjoy in the winter season )

Makki ki Roti & Sarson ka Saag, Punjab

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Makki ki Roti & Sarson ka Saag, Punjab(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1kg Mustard leaves

250g Spinach leaves

250g Bathua leaves

7-8 cloves garlic

2 large onions

3-4 green chilies

2 tbsp desi ghee (clarified butter)

1tsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

2 cups Corn meal

Method:

1. Wash and destem all the leaves. The thicker stems of the mustard leaves need to be peeled and chopped. Wash well in plenty of water and drain.

2. Finely chop 1 onion, the garlic and the ginger.

3. Cook together all the leaves with 1 cup water on low heat for about 30 minutes, mashing in between. Cool and blitz in the mixer.

4. Heat the ghee in a pan and add the garlic. Saute for 2-3 minutes till golden in color. Add the cooked green and allow to simmer for 7-8 minutes.

5. Keep mashing all the while as it cooks. Meanwhile keep sprinkling some makke ka atta a little at a time on the saag and mix well. Add salt to taste.

6. Heat ghee, add red chili powder and kasuri methi. Pour over the prepared saag. Mix well and serve.

7. Serve hot with a dollop of white butter and the makke ki roti with some jaggery on the side.

8. To make makke ki roti, knead the corn meal with hot water to make a smooth dough. Make tennis sized balls and roll out to a disc of 5”. Cook over a hot griddle on both sides till brown spots appear.

9. Serve hot with desi ghee or butter.

2. Puran Poli, Maharashtra

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Puran Poli, Maharashtra(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup puran mixture

Dough

1 cup fine whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon refined flour

Salt to taste

1 cup oil

Rice flour for dusting

Method:

1. Combine wheat flour, refined flour and salt in a bowl and mix well. Add sufficient water to knead into a dough. Add 1 tablespoon oil and knead again.

2. Add remaining oil and knead till the dough is well incorporated and stretchable. Set aside for 4 hours.

3. Divide dough into equal portions. Take a portion, make a cavity, put puran mixture in it and shape into a ball.

4. Dust with rice flour and roll out into thin discs.

5. Heat a non-stick tawa. Place the puran poli on it and roast till evenly done from both sides. Drain on an absorbent paper.

6. Fold the puran polis, top with ghee and serve hot.

3. Bisibelebhath, Karnataka

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Bisibelebhath, Karnataka(pinterest)

Ingredients:

1½ cups Ambemohar rice, soaked

¾ cup split pigeon peas (toovar dal), soaked and drained

2 tablespoons hulianna masala

3 tablespoons oil

1 large onion, sliced

3 green chillies, slit

18-24 curry leaves

8-10 sambhar onions

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

6 dried red chillies

3 medium tomatoes, quartered

¼ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1½ tablespoons tamarind paste

4 tablespoons ghee

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

10-12 cashewnuts

Fresh coriander leaf for garnishing

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pressure cooker. Add onion, green chillies and 6-8 curry leaves, mix and sauté till fragrant.

2. Add sambhar onions and turmeric powder and mix. Break 3 dried red chillies, add to the cooker alongwith tomatoes, asafoetida and chilli powder, mix well and cook till the tomatoes turn soft and pulpy.

3. Add hulianna masala and mix well. Add rice, pigeon peas, salt, 2-3 cups water and tamarind paste, mix well, cover and pressure cook till the pressure is released 3-4 times.

4. Heat 2 tablespoons ghee in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds and sauté till the seeds splutter.

5. Add remaining curry leaves and remaining dried chillies, mix and sauté for 30 seconds. Add this to the cooked rice mixture.

6. Heat remaining ghee in the same pan. Add cashewnuts and fry till browned. Add this to the cooked rice mixture and mix well.

7. Garnish with coriander leaf and serve hot.

4. Patoli, Goa

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Patoli, Goa (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Rice flour 1 cup

Fresh coconut scraped 1 cup

Jaggery (gur) grated ½ cup

Ghee 1½ teaspoons + for greasing

Cashewnuts broken 1 tablespoon

cardamom powder 1 tablespoon

turmeric leaves halved 4

Method:

1. Heat 1 teaspoon ghee in a non-stick pan, add coconut and mix well. Add jaggery mix and cook till the jaggery melts. Add cashewnuts and mix well. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Remove from heat, cool down to room temperature.

2. Combine rice flour, remaining ghee in a bowl. Add sufficient water and mix well to make a smooth and thick batter.

3. Spread some of the batter in the centre of each piece of turmeric leaf, place a portion of coconut mixture on one side of the batter, fold the leaf over and press gently.

4. Heat sufficient water in a steamer, place these packets on the slotted plate of the steamer, cover and steam for 10 minutes.

5. Remove from the steamer, open the packets, brush ghee over them and serve immediately.

5. Keli Chana, Manipur

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Keli Chana, Manipur(pinterest)

Ingredient:

1 ½ cup white Peas, soaked for 6-8 hours

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon ginger, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic, chopped

1 green chilli, slit

1 medium onion, sliced

½ teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon red chillies flakes

3-4 chives + for garnish

1 teaspoon kitchen king masala

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

¼ cup shredded cabbage for garnish

1-2 fresh red chillies for garnish

Method:

1. Mix together white Peas, turmeric powder, salt, 3 cup water and cook till pressure is released 2 times.

2. Heat oil in non-stick pan, add bay leaves, ginger, garlic, green chillies, onion and sauté till golden brown.

3. Add coriander powder, roasted cumin powder, red chilli flakes, chopped chives with scissor and sauté for 1 minute.

4. Add cooked White Peas and mix. Add salt, kitchen king masala ,coriander and cook for 2-3 minutes

5. Serve hot garnish with shredded cabbage, fresh red chillies, chives.

