Gynaecologist warns against severe hypertension in pregnancy: Know who is at higher risk and how to protect heart health

Women are often advised to "worry less" and "stay calm" during pregnancy. That's because during pregnancy, it is particularly important to control blood pressure. While it varies naturally during pregnancy, blood pressure tends to remain low in the first and second trimesters, and rises gradually as labor nears. For some women, however, blood pressure increases abnormally. This condition is referred to as pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH), and can be a major cause of health problems for both mother and child. Don't ignore high blood pressure during pregnancy.(Adobe Stock)

Gynaecologist Dr Sonu Taxak, Director and Senior IVF Consultant, Yellow Fertility, tells Health Shots: "Pregnancy may bring happiness and expectation, but it also has the potential to cause cardiovascular conditions that involve both mother and child. High blood pressure can lead to complications during and after birth, but fortunately, it is avoidable and curable."

Hypertension in pregnancy

High blood pressure may show up in various forms during pregnancy. These include:

Gestational hypertension: High blood pressure detected after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

High blood pressure detected after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Preeclampsia: High blood pressure with evidence of damage to organs, commonly the liver or kidneys.

High blood pressure with evidence of damage to organs, commonly the liver or kidneys. 1 Existing high blood pressure prior to pregnancy.

According to the expert, "Hypertensive disorders affect about 5–10 percent of pregnant women. Cases have risen by nearly 25 percent in the last two decades. With regular monitoring and proper care, most women and babies do well. The key is to discuss blood pressure with your doctor before, during, and after pregnancy."

Why controlling high blood pressure during pregnancy matters

For the mother, there can be acute complications in the form of stroke, heart failure, or organ damage during pregnancy or childbirth caused by severe hypertension. After childbirth, too, women suffering from hypertension are at higher risk for developing heart disease or stroke further in life. Most of them recover immediately, but can be susceptible to cardiovascular ailments in the future if they are not kept under observation, says Dr Taxak.

For the infant, high blood pressure can limit blood flow to the placenta and impede growth, while potentially leading to preterm birth or low birth weight.

"In worst cases, such complications can be life-threatening to both mother and child. Thus, it is critical that high blood pressure be detected and treated during pregnancy to ensure the future good health of both," adds the gynaecologist.

Who is at risk?

Recognizing risk factors and warning signs of high blood pressure in pregnant women is essential. Who is at greater risk? "First-time mothers, women aged 35 or older, those pregnant with twins or triplets, and those with medical conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, obesity, or a history of hypertension in their families. A history of preeclampsia or gestational hypertension in a past pregnancy also increases risk," explains Dr Taxak.

Warning signs of hypertension during pregnancy

The following symptoms of high BP in pregnancy should not be ignored as "normal pregnancy discomforts":

Recurring headaches

Blurred vision or photophobia

Unexpected weight gain and swelling

Shortness of breath

Chest pain or palpitations

Abdominal pain or vomiting in late pregnancy

How to protect heart health during and after pregnancy

Monitoring blood pressure levels during pregnancy must be normalized. Take blood pressure readings at every prenatal visit and ensure continued vigilance even after delivery, because risks can persist weeks or months.

Lifestyle modification is imperative in managing blood pressure and safeguarding cardiovascular health.