No gym? No problem. Here’s how to stay active all through 2025
ByChristalle Fernandes
Jan 03, 2025 09:26 AM IST
A body at rest will remain at rest unless an outside force acts upon it. Be the outside force so you can navigate the year ahead
A study published in The Lancet last year suggests that nearly 70% of urban Indian adults are overweight. “The number one reason is our priorities,” says Drishti Chhabria, founder and chief experience officer of Orangetheory Fitness India. “As a culture, we don’t prioritise health and fitness enough.” The only moves we make are career moves, the deep dives we make are mostly into projects, the only ball we keep our eye on is the one in play at the IPL.