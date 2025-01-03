No gym? No problem. Here’s how to stay active all through 2025

A study published in The Lancet last year suggests that nearly 70% of urban Indian adults are overweight. “The number one reason is our priorities,” says Drishti Chhabria, founder and chief experience officer of Orangetheory Fitness India. “As a culture, we don’t prioritise health and fitness enough.” The only moves we make are career moves, the deep dives we make are mostly into projects, the only ball we keep our eye on is the one in play at the IPL.

Get 30 minutes of physical activity every day, in the form you like: Running, aerobics, dance class. (ADOBE STOCK)