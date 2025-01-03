Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No gym? No problem. Here’s how to stay active all through 2025

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jan 03, 2025 09:26 AM IST

A body at rest will remain at rest unless an outside force acts upon it. Be the outside force so you can navigate the year ahead

A study published in The Lancet last year suggests that nearly 70% of urban Indian adults are overweight. “The number one reason is our priorities,” says Drishti Chhabria, founder and chief experience officer of Orangetheory Fitness India. “As a culture, we don’t prioritise health and fitness enough.” The only moves we make are career moves, the deep dives we make are mostly into projects, the only ball we keep our eye on is the one in play at the IPL.

Get 30 minutes of physical activity every day, in the form you like: Running, aerobics, dance class. (ADOBE STOCK)
Get 30 minutes of physical activity every day, in the form you like: Running, aerobics, dance class. (ADOBE STOCK)
Walk around office and take your calls standing up. (ADOBE STOCK)
Walk around office and take your calls standing up. (ADOBE STOCK)
In the morning, do 10 push-ups and 10 squats to wake up your muscles. (ADOBE STOCK)
In the morning, do 10 push-ups and 10 squats to wake up your muscles. (ADOBE STOCK)
Schedule time for physical activities in the same the way you take out time to watch Netflix. (ADOBE STOCK)
Schedule time for physical activities in the same the way you take out time to watch Netflix. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On