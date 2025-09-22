How much water is too much water? Nephrologist explains if 6-7 glasses of water is enough

Many believe that drinking plenty of water is the key to good health, but is that really true? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pradnya Harshe, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat said, “While adequate hydration is important for overall health, overconsumption of water can actually cause more harm than good.” Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 hydration hacks beyond plain water: Coconut water to buttermilk How much water do you need to drink daily?(Adobe Stock)

Hydration and its effect on kidneys

“The kidneys play a crucial role in maintaining the body’s fluid and electrolyte balance. Drinking sufficient water helps them flush out toxins and regulate blood pressure. For most healthy adults, around 2 to 3 liters per day, including fluids from food and beverages, is enough. Going significantly beyond this amount does not add extra protection against kidney disease,” said the nephrologist.

Is excess water harmful?

The doctor said that excessive water can affect the body adversely. "When a person drinks too much water unnecessarily, it can place additional strain on the kidneys. The kidneys are forced to work harder to excrete the excess, which may disturb the body's electrolyte balance. In particular, sodium levels in the blood can drop abnormally, a condition known as hyponatremia. Symptoms may include nausea, confusion, seizures, and in severe cases, it may require hospitalisation and water restriction as treatment," Dr Pradnya Harshe explained.

Who actually needs more water?

Excessive water intake is only beneficial under certain circumstances:

High-performance athletes : They may require higher fluid intake due to extreme sweating, but this should be paired with electrolytes and guided by experts.

: They may require higher fluid intake due to extreme sweating, but this should be paired with electrolytes and guided by experts. Outdoor workers in high temperatures: People who work in hot environments lose significant amounts of water and electrolytes through sweat and may need higher intake to compensate.

"For the average individual with a normal routine, consuming 5–6 liters of water daily is unnecessary and potentially harmful. Instead of fixating on large amounts of water, one should drink when thirsty and aim for light yellow urine as a sign of proper hydration. Excessive water intake does not prevent kidney disease; in fact, it can stress the kidneys and upset electrolyte balance." the doctor emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.