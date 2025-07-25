Diabetes doctor shares 'magical' tip to reduce sugar spikes, avoid scary complications: Chew your food at least 40 times

Dr Shivani Nesargi, a diabetes remission expert, has been 'sharing the exact strategies she uses with her clients to take control of their blood sugar in no time' on her Instagram page. On July 9, she explained how you should aim for 40 chews per bite to break down food properly and slow down glucose release. Also read | Can drinking milk protect you from diabetes? Here's what you need to know Take your time while eating, savoring each bite and chewing thoroughly. (Freepik)

Why should you chew food 40 times per bite?

She said in the video, “It blows my mind that people with diabetes have no clue about this one simple habit that not only will help them lower their excess blood sugar but also avoid scary complications. Here is one habit I teach my clients, and trust me, this one is so underrated. When you eat a meal, your blood sugar spikes, which is a normal response, but when the spike is high and remains at elevated levels for a long time, that is exactly what puts you at risk of complications. So how do we fix this immediately?”

The doctor went on to explain: “Chew your food slowly. Research shows that chewing your food for at least 40 times per bite can lower this excess glucose spike by 10 to 15 percent. But how does this happen? Chewing thoroughly slows down how quickly your stomach empties food, which in turn slows down how fast glucose enters your bloodstream. Now, I want you to apply this today. Have your next meal, chew it thoroughly, and slowly, and you can check the glucometer right away. You will be amazed to see how magical this one simple habit is.”

'Eat slow, chew well, pause between bites'

She wrote in her caption, “Most diabetics finish their meals in 5 minutes flat… and then spend hours battling sugar crashes, bloating, and guilt. But my clients? They’ve finally broken that cycle. They slow down, enjoy their food, and leave the table feeling satisfied not stuffed, not spiking. Why? Because they stopped following random advice... and started respecting how their body actually works. One simple shift → Eat slow. Chew well. Pause between bites. Result? Slower stomach emptying → steadier sugars → fewer cravings → no food guilt. This is just one of the science-backed, life-changing habits I help my clients build. Habits that fit your real life. Habits that work.”

Need more tips? Diabetes can be managed well with suitable lifestyle changes. Click here to learn about all 11 healthy habits people with diabetes should adopt to avoid complications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.