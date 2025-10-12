AIIMS, Harvard-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 early signs of unhealthy gut: Weak immunity to bloating after meal

A compromised gut often becomes the cause of many underlying issues in our body. Therefore, it is often recommended to include probiotic and prebiotic foods in your diet, exercise regularly, stay hydrated, and eat more fibre-rich foods to maintain overall health. According to the gastroenterologist, if you consistently feel gassy or bloated after meals, it may indicate that your gut bacteria are imbalanced. (Freepik)

But what if you still feel that you have an unhealthy gut? Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Stanford and Harvard Universities, highlighted the 5 early signs that indicate an unhealthy gut.

5 early signs of an unhealthy gut

In an Instagram post dated October 12, Dr Sethi shared the 5 signs of having an unhealthy gut, with the caption, “Board-certified gastroenterologist shares 5 Early Signs of an Unhealthy Gut. Which of these signs have you noticed in yourself?” Let's find out:

1. Funhealthy gut

According to the gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, if you're always feeling gassy or bloated after meals, it could mean your gut bacteria are imbalanced.

2. Irregular bowel movements

Stating irregular bowel movements as a sign of an unhealthy gut, the gastroenterologist said, “Chronic constipation or diarrhoea is often your gut's way of signalling trouble.”

3. Unexplained fatigue

“Poor gut health affects nutrient absorption, leaving you tired even after proper rest,” Dr Saurabh Sethi pointed out.

4. Food intolerances

If certain foods trigger discomfort, according to the gastroenterologist, your gut microbiome may be struggling to process them properly, which can be an early sign of compromised gut health.

5. Weakened immunity

Lastly, a weakened immunity is also an early sign of an unhealthy gut. Dr Sethi noted, “70 percent of your immune system lives in your gut. Frequent colds or infections can mean your gut needs attention.”

