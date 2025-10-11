Fortis Vasant Kunj hepatologist warns ‘1 in every 3 people suffer from fatty liver’; shares best foods for liver health

A healthy liver plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health by producing sufficient bile to ensure proper digestion and nutrient absorption. While avoiding frequent overconsumption of food and alcohol, maintaining a healthy exercise plan plays a crucial role in keeping the liver healthy; your diet can also bring about significant changes. Dr Vatsya suggests maintaining a healthy liver through dietary choices, noting that many people suffer from fatty liver disease often without realising it. (Freepik)

Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, shared the best food options for liver health in an Instagram post on October 8. Let's find out the food items he suggested:

8 best food options for liver

According to the hepatologist, 1 in every 3 people today suffers from fatty liver, often without even knowing it. However, incorporating liver-healthy foods into your diet can make a significant difference. But what are these food items?

Dr Vatsya revealed that including foods like amla, oranges, turmeric, apples, leafy greens, black coffee, seafood (boiled, not fried), and bananas while cutting down on processed food helps as much as possible. Here are the key points the hepatologist shared about these foods:

If you want to keep your liver and body healthy, the key is turmeric.

Garlic, amla, oranges, bananas, and apples are very good. Moreover, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Two apples keep doctors away twice. So you should eat two apples every day.

If you're diabetic, avoid mangoes, bananas, and sweet apples.

Green leafy vegetables, such as spinach and fenugreek, are very good.

If you're a non-vegetarian, seafood is great if it's not fried. Grilled or boiled is fine.

Lastly, there are some types of green tea that are good. “Not too much, though,” Dr Vatsya warned.

Black coffee is very good for the liver.

“These are all home remedies that you can try,” the hepatologist noted.

According to a report shared by the Ministry of Science and Technology, every third person in India has a fatty liver, which predates Type-2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and many other metabolic disorders. Moreover, over the past five years, various studies have shown that 35–40 percent of the Indian adult population is affected. Therefore, having a diet that includes foods that benefit your liver can go a long way in reducing the risk.

