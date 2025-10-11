Woman who lost 70+ kg shares 4 morning habits that helped her: ‘I moved my body before I could…’

Many women struggle to lose weight. During their weight loss journey, they try various strategies, such as following a calorie-deficient diet, exercising regularly, incorporating strength training into their workout routine, walking 10k steps, and more. However, taking advice from someone who has successfully lost weight can be a game-changer. Kate Daniel, who lost over 70 kg, emphasises the importance of morning routines for effective weight loss.

Also Read | Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience explains why ‘your brain is not built for happiness; it is built for survival’

In an Instagram post shared on May 21, Kate Daniel, who lost more than 70 kg in under two years and underwent bariatric surgery, shared the four morning habits that helped her during her weight loss journey. Sharing the post, Kate wrote, “If you need change, you need to read this.”

4 morning habits that helped a woman lose 70+ kg

According to Kate, before weight loss surgery (WLS), her mornings were chaotic. She woke up tired and went straight for coffee. “Maybe eat… maybe not. Then spend the rest of the day playing catch-up - mentally and physically,” she added.

However, when she became serious about losing weight, she decided to set things straight with her morning routine. She added, “If you’re serious about lasting weight loss after bariatric surgery (whether with gastric sleeve surgery (VSG) or anything else), it’s your mornings that set the tone.”

Here’s what she changed that made the biggest difference:

1. ‘I stopped skipping breakfast’

According to Katie, not eating in the morning didn’t “save calories”; rather, it triggered a cycle of snacking, grazing, and overeating later. “Now? I start the day with something easy, protein-rich, and delicious that actually satisfies me,” she explained.

2. ‘I moved my body before I could talk myself out of it’

Katie revealed that after waking up, she made sure to move her body before she could talk herself out of it. “No workouts. No pressure. Just movement - walking, stretching, dancing in my kitchen. It calmed my nervous system and helped rebuild trust with my body,” she revealed.

3. ‘I drank water before anything else’

“It sounds simple, but staying hydrated made me feel better - more energy, fewer cravings, better digestion. If you’re always tired, start here,” Katie explained.

4. ‘I made one promise to myself and kept it’

Lastly, every day she made a promise to herself and made sure to follow through. “Not ten. Not fifty. Just one. Something small. That’s how I built momentum and rewired my identity from ‘I always give up’ to ‘I follow through’.”

Lastly, she advised, “If you feel stuck right now…Try starting here. Small shifts, stacked daily, are what create the kind of weight loss transformation that lasts.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.