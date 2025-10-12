Cardiologist with 20 years of experience reveals the 1 anti-ageing tool to lower heart disease, diabetes risk by 50%

Eating less and being in a caloric deficit, getting a minimum of 8 hours of sleep, consuming whole foods, and avoiding ultra-processed food items are key to a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle that contributes to overall health. However, there is one key thing that can actually halve our chances of being diagnosed with chronic diseases. Over 80% of chronic disease is driven by lifestyle, meaning how you move, eat, sleep, and manage stress determines far more about your longevity. (Freepik)

Also Read | Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience explains why ‘your brain is not built for happiness; it is built for survival’

‘The most powerful anti-ageing tool we have’

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, a functional medicine doctor and interventional cardiologist, in an Instagram post shared on October 10, highlighted that movement—any type—can halve the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline. Here's how:

In a post titled ‘Want to age well? Start here, not at the pharmacy,’ Dr Bhojraj stated, “After 20 years as a cardiologist, here’s what most people don’t realise: Over 80% of chronic disease is driven by lifestyle—not genetics. That means how you move, eat, sleep, and manage stress determines far more about your longevity than what’s in your medicine cabinet.”

Intentional movement is the key to longevity

And yet, according to the cardiologist, most people start at the pharmacy instead of with their physiology. He pointed out that the most powerful anti-ageing tool we have is: intentional movement.

He clarified, “Not just walking—movement that challenges your muscles, expands your lungs, and tells your cells: ‘stay alive, stay strong.’ Studies show consistent strength and aerobic training can lower your risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline by up to 50 percent. No pill comes close to that.”

Lastly, the cardiologist pointed out, “Your mitochondria—the engines of your energy and longevity—thrive on oxygen, sunlight, and motion. That’s not a hack—it’s how your body was designed to heal.”

Therefore, incorporate daily movement into your routine; it could be walking 10k steps, using a treadmill, working out, practising yoga, swimming, or engaging in other activities.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.