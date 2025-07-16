Struggling to lose belly fat? Fitness coach reveals 10 steps to reduce body fat in 3 months: Less stress to whole foods

Belly fat is one of the most difficult parts of your body to target. However, while targeting overall fat reduction, you can spot reduce and attain the fitness levels you aim to achieve. Burn more calories than you consume daily, the fitness coach advised. (Shutterstock)

In a post shared on May 24, Kirti Thakur, a Dubai-based women’s fat loss specialist, certified personal trainer, and sports nutritionist, talked about reducing body fat in 3 months. She wrote, “If I had 3 months and wanted to drop body fat fast, this is what I'd start doing immediately.”

10 steps to lose overall body fat and target belly fat

Talking about spot reduction and fat loss, the fitness coach wrote, “Struggling to reduce belly fat? Here’s the truth: you can’t spot-reduce fat, but you can lose it overall by building healthy, sustainable habits. You can get started with these 10 steps or 2 steps at a time.” Here are the 10 steps she suggested to lose fat:

Caloric Deficit: Burn more calories than you consume daily. Whole Foods First: Focus on lean proteins, veggies, and healthy fats. Protein Boost: Keeps hunger in check and supports muscle growth. Cardio Routine: Do 30-60 minutes, 1-2 times weekly. Strength Train: Build muscle 2-3 times a week for better fat burning. Prioritise Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours to recover and reset. Stress Less: Reduce cortisol with stress-management techniques. Hydrate: Water is your metabolism’s best friend. Alcohol Awareness: Cut back on empty calories. Track Progress: Stay accountable with food, exercise, and body measurements.

In the end, the weight loss coach added, “Remember, consistency beats quick fixes every time. Show up for yourself, and the results will follow.”

A nutritious fat loss diet

In a video shared on March 6, Pranjal Pandey, a nutrition and fitness coach, who lost 89 kg during her fat loss journey, shared a diet plan that helped her go from 154 kg to 65 kg. She revealed what she had for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner, along with the calories that the plan consisted of. Learn more details here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.