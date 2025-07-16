AIIMS researchers say oral health is crucial in cancer care, improving survival rate: Study

Several studies have now proven that your oral health is as important as your physical and mental health. A growing body of evidence proves it is associated with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, adverse pregnancy outcomes and Alzheimer's disease. Oral health is particularly crucial in the context of cancer therapy. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Bleeding gums can lead to a heart attack at 35: Dentist explains how you can prevent this with 4 easy fixes

Now, a new study has found that oral hygiene is involved in cancer risk, prognosis, and increasing the survival rate, particularly in head and neck cancers (HNC), according to researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Oral health and cancer outcomes

In a study published on July 3, 2025, in The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia, oncologists Dr Abhishek Shankar and Dr Vaibhav Sahni from AIIMS, stated that a pooled analysis of 13 studies involving 12,527 controls and 8925 HNC cases, reported that good oral hygiene (defined by annual dental visits, fewer missing teeth and daily toothbrushing) was associated with a modest reduction in the risk of HNC.

Regular dental check-ups are vital for preventing dental issues and reducing cancer risks. (Freepik)

Regular dentist visits resulted in reduced cancer risk

The research pointed out that the presence of pathogenic oral bacteria such as Porphyromonas gingivalis and Prevotella intermedia has been shown to elevate cancer incidence and adversely affect overall, cancer-specific and disease-free survival.

The researchers added, “Oral health is particularly crucial in the context of cancer therapy. A decrease in the risk of mortality has been reported with routine dental visits defined as greater than ten in the preceding ten years, with oral cancer being most conducive to this effect.”

They added, “It is abundantly clear that oral healthcare plays a significant role in enhancing health-related outcomes, including those related to cancer survivorship. This evidence underscores the necessity of integrating oral health practices not only at the primary care level but throughout all healthcare settings. Efforts should focus on innovating and implementing point-of-care diagnostics in oral health that are evidence-based, economical, validated, and offer sufficient sensitivity and specificity.”

Suggesting ways to implement oral healthcare in India, the researchers suggested supervised toothbrushing programmes for children. Additionally, they advised sensitising teachers and families regarding the importance of oral health, alongside providing free toothbrush and toothpaste samples to promote behavioural change.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.