Bleeding gums can lead to a heart attack at 35: Dentist explains how you can prevent this with 4 easy fixes

You can’t be healthy without a healthy mouth. Your oral hygiene matters more than you think. In a post shared on June 25, dentist Dr Mark Burhenne explained how. He explained how if you have bleeding gums, it can lead to a high probability of a heart attack, and shared 4 easy ways you can prevent it. Your gums are a window into your body. Inflammation here means something bigger might be going on. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Dentist says ‘number 1 cause of cavities is mouth breathing not sugar’; shares 7 more oral hygiene tips

Can bleeding gums really lead to a heart attack?

In the post titled ‘This is how bleeding gums can lead to a heart attack at 35’, the dentist explained that though bleeding gums can become a cause for a heart attacks in your 30s, there’s a hopeful part, too: “Your mouth can also be the starting point for healing.”

According to the dentist, bleeding gums mean inflammation, usually from gum disease. “Your gums are a window into your body. Inflammation here means something bigger might be going on,” he added. Moreover, the gum disease lets bacteria into the bloodstream, and those bacteria and immune signals can:

Drive plaque buildup in arteries

Trigger vessel damage

Raise CRP, a marker tied to heart attack risk

Data shows how gum diseases cause heart attacks

According to the dentist, there's data that backs this up. A 2019 BMJ Open study found gum disease doubled the risk of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, a large review in the Journal of the American Heart Association showed a 28 percent increased heart attack risk with gum disease.

How to prevent heart attack risk

However, there’s some good news, too. The dentist explained that this is a fixable problem. “With the right dentist, you can treat gum disease and lower whole-body inflammation. You’re not just preventing cavities. You’re protecting your heart, your brain, your future,” he explained.

He further added that he tells his patients to:

Floss every day. Bleeding means you need to, not that you should stop.

Skip harsh mouthwash. It harms your oral microbiome.

Ask your dentist about pocket depth. More than 3mm? That’s worth addressing.

Take your symptoms seriously. Bleeding, puffy gums, or bad breath aren’t just cosmetic.

“This is why functional dentistry matters. You need a dentist who’s a great clinician, yes—but also someone who’s a systems thinker. Someone who’ll ask why your gums are bleeding. And someone who’ll connect the dots between oral and whole-body health,” he advised.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.