Fat or carbs, which one is the real villain when it comes to fat loss? Nutritionist reveals the real culprit

When trying to lose weight, apart from workouts, a lot of us focus on diets. Often, popular culture and diet fads demand that we remove carbs and fats from our diet to help in fat loss. But which one of them is the real villain? Is fat the villain, or are carbohydrates the villain? What exactly plays a role when it comes to weight, a nutritionist explains. (Shutterstock)

In a post shared on July 15 by Dr Sumit Kapadia, a vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist, had a conversation with clinical nutritionist Prachi Shah where they discussed whether carbs are the villain or fat is during weight loss. Here's what the experts had to say:

Carbs or fat: Which is the real villain?

During the conversation, Dr Kapadia posed the question, “Is fat the villain, or are carbohydrates the villain? What exactly plays a role when it comes to weight?” He also pointed out that blockages in our body also contain a lot of fat. So, what - carbs or fats - is the bigger villain that we should be worried about?

According to the nutritionist, when we talk about nutrients, we know there are five: proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. It is when all of these nutrients are put on a plate that we can call our meal a balanced diet. Therefore, it means that none of them is a villain. Yes, you read that right.

So, when do they act against our body? The nutritionist explained: “They become villains when we exploit the amount of certain nutrients consumed in a meal. It's important to differentiate between the types of fats. There are healthy and unhealthy fats. If you're going to eat bread and butter on a daily basis, of course, you're going to gain weight.”

A weight loss diet plan

Now that you know carbs and fat, both in moderation, are not the villain, you should formulate a diet plan based on this information if you want to lose weight. In an Instagram post shared on April 5, Heena Bedi, an ISSA-certified nutritionist, shared a diet plan for people who want to lose weight. Check it out here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.