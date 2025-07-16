Cardiologist says ‘your body needs cholesterol’; warns the key is understanding how it works, not fearing it

In a post shared on July 8, Dr Alok Chopra, cardiologist and a functional medicine expert, talked about the importance of cholesterol in our body and stated that it is not the enemy. The expert wrote, “It’s time to shift the narrative and look deeper. Your body needs cholesterol — the key is understanding how it works, not fearing it.” The cardiologist stressed that cholesterol is not the enemy. In fact, it's essential for our body, our hormones, and our brain. (Representative image)

Stop panicking: Our body needs cholesterol

The cardiologist stressed that cholesterol is not the enemy. In fact, it's essential for our body, our hormones, and our brain. “But the moment your cholesterol goes above 190, what happens? Panic. You immediately put on statins. Let me ask you, what if that number isn't the problem? What if lowering it blindly is?” he inquired.

According to the cardiologist, our brain is the fattest organ in the body, and it relies on cholesterol to function, for repair, and to stay sharp. However, statins don't just lower cholesterol; they can also:

Lower your brain's performance

Lead to memory loss

Lead to muscle breakdown

Lead to signs of early dementia.

Are statins the bad guys?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, statins are prescription drugs people take to lower their level of LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol that builds up in arteries. But are they the bad guy?

The cardiologist clarified, “I am not saying statins are never needed. If there is a lot of inflammation or a serious risk, they can help in the short term. But most people are kept on them for years without even addressing the root cause.”

Dr Chopra warned that if that's you, or someone close to you, it's time to ask: Is taking statins still necessary? He added that this does not mean that one should ignore their lab reports, but don't be afraid to ask: who reaps when half the adult population is on statins?

He further explained: “When there is damage or inflammation in your blood vessels, cholesterol is not the problem; it's the responder. It rushes to patch the wound, just like a natural healing mechanism. Now here's the real issue. If you continue eating inflammatory foods or live a lifestyle that causes chronic stress, the damage will keep happening again and again, and each time cholesterol comes to patch it.”

This means that cholesterol is only trying to help, but when that cycle repeats over and over, the cholesterol builds up. And instead of addressing the inflammation, we blame the cholesterol. “It's like blaming the firefighters for the fire,” the cardiologist pointed out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.