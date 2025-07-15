Cardiologist explains why even after eating healthy 90% people feel bloated, tired and aren't able to lose weight

Has it ever happened to you that you are doing everything right - exercising minimum 3 times a week, going on walks, and eating healthy food - but you are still not feeling okay? Well, one of the reasons behind it is that you are getting ‘eating healthy’ wrong. Nutrition isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s data. It’s biology. It’s personal. (Shutterstock)

In an Instagram post shared on July 14, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, functional medicine doctor and cardiologist, shared what ‘90 percent of people get wrong about healthy eating’. He explained why, even after 'eating right', many people still feel bloated, tired, and not able to lose weight. Let's find out what he said:

Are you eating healthy?

Sharing the reason behind why this happens with a lot of people even after they eat healthy, Dr Bhojraj asked, “You’re eating ‘healthy’…so why do you still feel tired, bloated, or off?” The reason: per the cardiologist, most people are following food rules that were never built for them — passed down from trends, not tailored to biology.

Why does this happen?

He added, “That’s why the weight won’t stay off, why your sleep is still off, and why your labs still don’t look right. Nutrition isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s data. It’s biology. It’s personal. At my clinic, my team and I help patients lose up to 30 pounds in 10 weeks — without losing muscle, risking side effects, or relying on quick-fix meds like Ozempic.”

According to the specialist, following these rules is called precision nutrition, and it is grounded in functional practices. “Better yet, it’s a ripple effect: better energy, blood pressure, longevity, and the clarity your body’s been craving,” he added.

Lastly, he stressed, “Your body isn’t the problem. Your plan is.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.