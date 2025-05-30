Exercising during your period: Is it safe? Doctor explains benefits, shares prevention tips

Exercising during your period is a topic often surrounded by confusion and misconceptions. While some believe it may negatively impact health or lead to increased fatigue, others choose to maintain their regular workout routine, finding it beneficial for both physical and mental well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manjusha Goel, lead consultant, dept of obstetrics and gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi cleared the air about this. Also read | 5 wonderful exercises to ease menstrual cramps and boost mood Exercising during periods can be good for your health.(Freepik)

“The truth is, it’s not only safe, but it can also actually be beneficial. The key is to listen to the body and choose the type and intensity of exercise mindfully based on how a woman is feeling during your cycle,” explained Dr Manjusha Goel.

The gynecologist further noted down the benefits of working out during your periods:

Pain relief:

One of the biggest benefits of staying active during menstruation is pain relief. Light to moderate physical activity helps increase blood circulation and stimulates the release of endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers. This can help ease common period symptoms like cramps, bloating, and lower back pain.

Emotional balance:

Since hormonal changes during menstruation can lead to mood swings, irritability, or fatigue, exercise also supports better emotional balance. It boosts feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine, helping in feel more positive and refreshed.

More predictable cycles:

While some women may feel low on energy at the beginning of their cycle, gentle movement can actually help combat tiredness and restore vitality. Over time, regular exercise has been linked to more balanced hormones and more predictable cycles, making it a valuable habit for menstrual health.

What is the best workout to do during periods?

“The best types of workouts during periods are usually low-impact and calming. Walking, slow jogging, stretching, and yoga (especially poses that focus on easing abdominal or lower back tension) are ideal choices. These forms of exercise support the body without putting it under too much stress,” explained Dr Manjusha Goel.

Prevention tips to take:

"It's important to be cautious if a woman is experiencing very heavy bleeding, severe cramps, dizziness, or nausea. In such cases, rest may be more helpful than forcing movement. Make sure that they stay hydrated and nourish their body properly; their energy needs may be slightly higher during this time," the doctor added.

