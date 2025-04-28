Fitness coach shares a weight loss diet plan and tips if you weigh 80 kg or more: Drink 3 litres of water, limit sugar

Weight loss depends greatly on what you eat, how you work out, and whether you lead a healthy lifestyle. Nutrients are an essential part of losing weight, and they can be achieved not by starving yourself but by going into a caloric deficit while enjoying what you like. Check out this weight loss diet plan and tips if you weigh 80 kg or more.(Shutterstock)

In a video shared on Instagram on April 5 by Heena Bedi, an ISSA-certified nutritionist, the health influencer shared a diet plan for people who want to lose weight and weigh 80 kg or more. She said, “Here’s a brief diet plan for males or females above 80 kg, aiming for healthy weight loss, better digestion, and sustained energy.”

Weight loss diet plan for those who weigh 80 kg or more

The diet plan Heena shared on Instagram featured meal options for breakfast, what to eat on an empty stomach, snacks, lunch, and dinner. She suggested eating the same meals for all 7 days. Here's the daily structure the nutritionist suggested:

1. Early Morning (on an empty stomach)

• Warm water with lemon or apple cider vinegar

• 5 soaked almonds + 2 walnuts

2. Breakfast (high protein + fibre)

• Option 1: Vegetable oats/poha/upma

• Option 2: Besan chila or moong dal chila

• Option 3: 2 boiled eggs, 1 multigrain toast, and cucumber

• Add: 1 fruit (apple, papaya, or banana)

3. Mid-morning snack

• Coconut water or green tea

• 1 fruit or a few makhanas

4. Lunch (balanced meal)

• 1-2 multigrain rotis or 1 bowl of brown rice

• Dal/rajma/chole/grilled paneer or tofu

• Mixed vegetable sabji

• Salad and curd

5. Evening snack

• Herbal tea/green tea

• Roasted chana or nuts (handful)

6. Dinner (light and protein-rich)

• Moong dal/veg soup/stir-fried veggies

• Grilled paneer, tofu, or dal

• Optional: 1 phulka (if hungry)

7. Post-dinner (optional)

• Warm haldi milk or fennel water

Quick Tips:

The nutritionist also shared some quick tips to remember while following the weight loss diet. Here's what she suggested:

• Drink 2.5–3 litres of water daily.

• Limit sugar, fried foods, and bakery items.

• Include 30 mins of activity (walking/yoga).

• Eat dinner 2-3 hours before bed.

• Stick to portion control.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.