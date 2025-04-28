‘Potatoes are not junk food, bad cooking is’: Health coach on how to include humble veggie in your diet the right way

Have you grown up listening to comments like potatoes are unhealthy, so you shouldn't eat them? Well, that may not be the truth. According to health and nutrition influencer and longevity biohacker, Prashant Desai, the saying that ‘aloo mat khan warna aloo jaise ho jaoge’ (Don't eat potatoes or else you will become like a potato/fat) holds no credibility. Potatoes are a great source of weight control and weight maintenance, and they are affordable too. (Pexels)

In a video shared on Instagram on April 25, Prashant talked about how potatoes are a gold mine of nutrition. Moreover, they are also a great source of weight control and maintenance. Let's learn all about potatoes.

Are potatoes good for your health?

Sharing a video titled ‘Potatoes are healthy’, Prashant said, “Potatoes are NOT junk food. Bad cooking is.” He added that potatoes are low in calories and high in satiety, with 2 grams of complete protein per 100 grams. So why do people think potatoes are bad? Per Prashant, it is because we fry them, salt them, and call them “chips.” But boiled aloo with skin + ghee is magic.

Further elaborating on the many health benefits of eating potatoes, the health influencer said in the video, “Potatoes are shockingly healthy. They are, in themselves, a great source of weight control and weight maintenance, and they are affordable too. After your workout, they can be an essential pillar of your refuelling strategy.”

A great source of protein and potassium

Did you know potatoes have more potassium than bananas, which are often considered a great source of potassium? Per the longevity biohacker, 100 g of potato has 41 mg of potassium, and 100 g of banana has 358 mg of potassium.

Additionally, potatoes are a complete protein. “Its distribution of amino acids is almost the same as animal protein. 100 g of potato has only 87 calories,” Prashant said in the reel.

In the end, he shared his favourite way of eating potatoes. “Boiled potato with salt and chaat masala. I even add potatoes to my salad. When I don't like a green vegetable, I blend a potato with it,” he added.

According to the University of California, potatoes contain vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They're rich in vitamin C, which is an antioxidant. Additionally, they are low in calories, contain no fat or cholesterol, and are sodium-free.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.