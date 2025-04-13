Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Doctor warns what happens if you eat chia seeds the wrong way: ‘People have ended up in hospital’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Dr. Saurabh Sethi warns that eating chia seeds the wrong way can lead to serious health issues, with some ending up in the hospital due to improper consumption.

Chia seeds are incredibly healthy, but did you know eating them the wrong way can lead to serious issues? Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist who frequently shares health and wellness tips with his Insta family, recently posted about the potential risks of consuming chia seeds incorrectly. Here's what can happen if you eat them the wrong way. (Also read: Chia seeds vs sabja seeds: Dietician reveals which is more beneficial for your weight loss journey )

Doctor warns of risks from improperly consumed chia seeds. (Pixabay)
Doctor warns of risks from improperly consumed chia seeds. (Pixabay)

What happens if you eat chia seeds the wrong way

In the video, Dr. Sethi explains, "People have ended up in the hospital after eating dry chia seeds and then drinking water,". He added, "The seeds expanded and got stuck in their oesophagus, requiring an endoscopic procedure for removal." Although this is rare, he notes that it has happened to individuals with swallowing issues or other gastrointestinal conditions.

(Also read: Do you really have to soak chia seeds? Not always, says doctor. Here's why )

What's the right way to consume chia seeds?

Dr. Sethi emphasises that chia seeds can absorb up to 27 times their weight in water. To avoid any issues, it's crucial to soak them properly before eating. "Make sure to soak them in water for at least 30 minutes or even overnight," he advises. This soaking process allows the seeds to form a gel-like texture, which aids digestion and makes them much safer to consume.

If you're new to chia seeds, he recommends starting with just one teaspoon and gradually increasing the amount as your body gets used to them. By following these simple steps, you can enjoy the full health benefits of chia seeds without any risks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Doctor warns what happens if you eat chia seeds the wrong way: ‘People have ended up in hospital’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On