Doctor warns what happens if you eat chia seeds the wrong way: ‘People have ended up in hospital’

Chia seeds are incredibly healthy, but did you know eating them the wrong way can lead to serious issues? Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist who frequently shares health and wellness tips with his Insta family, recently posted about the potential risks of consuming chia seeds incorrectly. Here's what can happen if you eat them the wrong way. (Also read: Chia seeds vs sabja seeds: Dietician reveals which is more beneficial for your weight loss journey ) Doctor warns of risks from improperly consumed chia seeds. (Pixabay)

What happens if you eat chia seeds the wrong way

In the video, Dr. Sethi explains, "People have ended up in the hospital after eating dry chia seeds and then drinking water,". He added, "The seeds expanded and got stuck in their oesophagus, requiring an endoscopic procedure for removal." Although this is rare, he notes that it has happened to individuals with swallowing issues or other gastrointestinal conditions.

What's the right way to consume chia seeds?

Dr. Sethi emphasises that chia seeds can absorb up to 27 times their weight in water. To avoid any issues, it's crucial to soak them properly before eating. "Make sure to soak them in water for at least 30 minutes or even overnight," he advises. This soaking process allows the seeds to form a gel-like texture, which aids digestion and makes them much safer to consume.

If you're new to chia seeds, he recommends starting with just one teaspoon and gradually increasing the amount as your body gets used to them. By following these simple steps, you can enjoy the full health benefits of chia seeds without any risks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.