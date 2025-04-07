Menu Explore
Do you really have to soak chia seeds? Not always, says doctor. Here's why

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 07, 2025 10:43 AM IST

According to Dr Rajan, you don't always have to pre-soak chia seeds. The activated mucilage in it promotes gut health and nutrient absorption. 

Ever since chia seeds became popular, influencers and medical experts have been warning against consuming them dry. However, do you really have to soak chia seeds every time you have them? Not, really, says Dr Karan Rajan.

Should you have pre-soaked chia seeds? (Shutterstock)
Should you have pre-soaked chia seeds? (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Doctor reveals what could happen if you ate chia seeds every day for 2 weeks: Radiant skin to weight management

In a video posted on Instagram on April 6, the NHS surgeon and health content creator posted a video on how to consume chia seeds with funny caption, “Plant lube. Keep it PG for your gut…” The video begins with Dr Rajan stitching a video on another content creator warning against eating chia seeds without soaking them and showing a visual representation of what could happen in your digestive system if you didn't soak them.

‘Do you have to pre-soak chia seeds?’

In the Instagram post, Dr Rajan asked the question that everyone's wondering about: whether you have to pre-soak chia seeds. Per the doctor, not always. Explaining what happens when we soak them, he said, “The outer layer of chia seeds contains mucilage. This is a polysaccharide that activates and swells when it comes into contact with water to form a sticky, gelatinous goo — basically, plant lube.”

Per Dr Rajan, this activated mucilage is prebiotic and can feed your beneficial gut bacteria, as well as keep you full and regulate cholesterol levels. “It also helps make the protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and other micronutrients in the chia seeds more bioavailable and easier to absorb.”

‘Dry chia seeds don't seem to cause problems in…’

While there are many benefits to having pre-soaked chia seeds, consuming them dry doesn't cause a problem either. For example, Dr Rajan said, “A lot of people sprinkle dry chia seeds onto their meals, like smoothies, yoghurts, and oatmeal. Many products even use dry chia seeds. That doesn't seem to cause problems for the vast majority of people who do this, thanks to the surrounding moisture or just ensuring adequate hydration.”

Why are there scary reports of people choking, then?

Talking about the case reports of oesophagal or intestinal blockages due to people consuming dry chia seeds, Dr Rajan stated that these cases are extremely rare. “These usually occur in people with pre-existing conditions, like narrowing of the intestines or slow gut motility issues,” he explained.

He added, “If you have a sensitive gut or something like IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), pre-soaked chia seeds are far easier to tolerate because the fibre is partially pre-hydrated and less likely to trigger symptoms like bloating or cramping. Soaking chia seeds for 10 to 20 minutes is standard, but if you prefer them dry, please drink plenty of water. You can also get this sticky goo effect from psyllium husk or flax seeds.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
