Drinking alcohol good for your cholesterol levels? Study reveals unexpected health benefit you won’t believe
A new study has found that drinking alcohol could be a secret weapon for your health but there's a catch!
Alcohol often gets a bad rap—and for good reason as it is linked to a laundry list of health risks, from liver disease and high blood pressure to cancer and accidental injuries. However, a new research suggests that drinking alcohol might have at least one surprising health perk: it could improve your cholesterol levels.
A groundbreaking study from Harvard University, published in JAMA Network Open, has uncovered that moderate alcohol consumption may actually boost “good” cholesterol (HDL) and lower “bad” cholesterol (LDL). However, before you reach for that celebratory drink, there is more to the story.
The study: Booze, cholesterol and a 58,000-person database
The research followed nearly 58,000 adults in Japan over the course of a year, analyzing their medical records to track changes in cholesterol levels. Researchers discovered an interesting trend: when non-drinkers began drinking, their LDL (bad cholesterol) dropped, while their HDL (good cholesterol) increased.
In fact, HDL levels improved so significantly that they outperformed some cholesterol medications. Conversely, those who gave up alcohol saw their LDL levels climb and their HDL levels drop.
The study found a direct correlation between alcohol intake and cholesterol shifts:
- Light drinkers (up to 1.5 drinks per day) saw a slight LDL drop of 0.85 mg/dL and an HDL increase of 0.58 mg/dL.
- Moderate drinkers (1.5 to 3 drinks per day) experienced a more significant LDL drop of 4.4 mg/dL and an HDL boost of 2.49 mg/dL.
- Heavy drinkers (3+ drinks per day) saw the biggest shifts, with LDL falling 7.44 mg/dL and HDL rising 6.12 mg/dL.
Meanwhile, those who quit drinking experienced the reverse:
- Light drinkers who quit saw LDL increase by 1.10 mg/dL and HDL drop by 1.25 mg/dL.
- Moderate drinkers who quit had LDL rise by 3.71 mg/dL and HDL drop by 3.35 mg/dL.
- Heavy drinkers who quit saw an LDL increase of 6.53 mg/dL and an HDL drop of 5.65 mg/dL.
What does this mean for your health?
For reference, an optimal LDL level is below 100 mg/dL and HDL should be 60 mg/dL or higher. Lower LDL reduces the risk of heart disease, while higher HDL offers protective cardiovascular benefits.
Even small changes in cholesterol levels can have a notable impact—an increase of just 5 mg/dL in LDL raises the risk of a cardiovascular event by 2-3%. The study accounted for a variety of factors, including age, sex, BMI, exercise habits and smoking. The results remained consistent across different types of alcohol, including wine, beer, sake and spirits.
While this study added to existing research suggesting alcohol may offer some cardiovascular benefits, it is not a green light to start drinking excessively. Previous studies have linked alcohol consumption to a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes but also to increased risks of breast, liver and colorectal cancers.
So, what is the takeaway? If you already drink, moderation is key. If you do not drink, this study does not suggest that you should start for the sake of your cholesterol and if you are thinking about quitting alcohol, it is worth monitoring your cholesterol levels with a healthcare provider.
The Harvard researchers concluded that while alcohol may have some cholesterol benefits, the risks far outweigh the rewards for many people. Their advice? If you drink, drink responsibly. If you quit, keep an eye on your cholesterol.
As with most things in life, balance is key and when it comes to alcohol and health, it is best to sip, not chug, your way to wellness.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
