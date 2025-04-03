Menu Explore
Doctor reveals what could happen if you ate chia seeds every day for 2 weeks: Radiant skin to weight management

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Per a gastroenterologist, if you eat chia seeds daily for two weeks, you will notice some changes in your body, including radiant skin. 

Chia seeds are a nutritional powerhouse. Lately, these edible seeds have become an obsession for people trying to be healthy by including them in their smoothies, acai bowls, and more. But what happens when you eat it regularly?

Chia seeds pack many benefits; know what happens when you eat them regularly. (Pexels)
Chia seeds pack many benefits; know what happens when you eat them regularly. (Pexels)

What will happen if you eat chia seeds every day?

In a video titled ‘What will happen if you eat chia seeds every day for 2 weeks?’, Dr Saurabh Sethi, an ABMS board-certified internal medicine physician specialising in gastroenterology, hepatology, and advanced interventional endoscopy, shared the benefits one can reap when they eat chia seeds every day.

Per Dr Sethi, if you eat chia seeds every day for two weeks, you will start noticing several changes in your body.

1. Hydration

Per the gastroenterologist, chia seeds absorb up to 12 times their weight in water. This helps you stay hydrated.

2. Digestion

Apart from hydration, they are also packed with fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Their high fibre content makes them great for digestion, which can help you ‘feel fuller for longer’.

3. Weight management

Another benefit of eating chia seeds regularly is that it can assist you in weight management as it helps you feel fuller.

4. Radiant skin

Lastly, explaining chia seeds' benefits for your skin, Dr Sethi said, “Chia seeds provide hydration and antioxidants that can benefit your skin as well. So, you may notice subtle improvements in your skin texture and radiance.”

Now that you know the benefits of eating chia seeds, it is also important to know the correct way to consume them. Eating it dry could lead to health complications. Recently, in an Instagram video, Dr Kunal Sood, double board-certified MD, shared the proper method for incorporating chia seeds into your diet. “Soak chia seeds for about 10 to 15 minutes before eating. Start with small amounts and ensure you drink enough water to prevent digestive discomfort, as chia seeds absorb moisture from your body,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

