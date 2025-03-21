Want hair that's soft, fresh, shiny and hydrated while travelling? Follow these 5 tips: Serum can be a life-saver

Maintaining healthy and fresh hair while travelling can be challenging, but with the right tips and tricks, you can keep your locks looking great on the go. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Azeem Qamar, hair expert at Shimmers Cosmetics, shared a few simple steps you can follow to keep your hair looking its best throughout your trip. Also read | Girls, planning a trip with your squad? Here are some beauty essentials to carry on holiday Here are some simple tips to help you achieve fabulous vacation hair. (Freepik)

“Traveling is all about adventure and relaxation, but the change in climate, water quality, and exposure to sun, humidity, or pollution can take a toll on your hair,” he said, adding, “Just like skincare, your hair needs special attention when you’re travelling. With the right products and protective measures, you can ensure your locks remain fresh, healthy, and vibrant throughout your trip. So pack wisely, protect your strands, and enjoy every moment of your vacation with confidence.”

A deep conditioning mask or lightweight hair oil can help replenish lost hydration and keep your locks soft and manageable. (Freepik)

Here are Azeem's top tips:

1. Pack smart: Travel-friendly haircare essentials

When packing, opt for travel-sized bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and styling products that suit your hair type. A leave-in conditioner or serum can be a lifesaver to combat dryness and frizz. Don’t forget essentials like a wide-tooth comb, microfiber towel, and silk scrunchies to minimize breakage.

2. Hydrate and nourish

Long flights, exposure to different weather conditions, and frequent washing can strip moisture from your hair. A deep conditioning mask like Morocco golden mask or lightweight hair oil like Moringa oil can help replenish lost hydration and keep your locks soft and manageable.

3. Shield your hair from the elements

Whether you’re heading to a tropical beach or a snowy destination, external factors like sun, wind, and saltwater can weaken your strands. A hat or scarf provides an extra layer of protection, while a UV-protectant spray helps prevent sun damage. If you plan to swim, rinse your hair with fresh water before and after taking a dip to reduce the impact of salt and chlorine.

4. Opt for low-maintenance hairstyles

Travelling often means limited time for hair styling. Low-maintenance styles like braids, buns, and ponytails keep hair neat, reduce tangling, and help protect against breakage. Loose waves or heat-free curls are perfect for achieving a stylish yet effortless vacation look.

5. Stick to a simple routine

While on vacation, maintaining a simple yet effective haircare routine will keep your hair looking its best. Avoid over-washing, detangle gently, and use a lightweight serum or mist to keep frizz under control. If the water quality at your destination is different from what you're used to, consider using a clarifying shampoo once a week to remove buildup.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.