Girls, planning a trip with your squad? Here are some beauty essentials to carry on holiday

Summer is here, and so is the time to plan a vacation for some great time with your friends and family. Everyone hates to be out in these months to avoid the scorching heat but a vacation is always a good idea to calm oneself from the workload.

Carrying your beauty bag is bound to take a hit in this vacation season. The key here is to pack light and keep your look simple with long-wearing products that can take you from day to night. Independent reveals must-have beauty products that you’ll actually need this season.

Face wipes- The heat outside causes a lot of sweat which clears away all the makeup and the fun too. So whether you’re dancing the night away or getting stuck in the mud you can rely on these handy towels to get rid of any vacation-related grub in one quick sweep.

Dry Shampoo- With nowhere to wash your locks, beat the grease and cheat your way to achieving salon-worthy hair with the help of a dry shampoo.

CC Cream- A CC cream evens out your complexion and feels super-light on the skin.

Waterproof Mascara- From unexpected downpours to all the sweat that falls from your head, your eye makeup needs to ward off the panda effect. As such, only a waterproof formula will do.

Glitter- Glittery eyes on a perfect night out or even glittery nails can make your vacation worth it.

