Fatty liver nutritionist shares 5 possible reasons why 'your diarrhoea won't stop after gallbladder removal'

Did you know diarrhea after gallbladder removal (cholecystectomy) is a common issue for some people. Olivia Haas, a ‘gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist’, took to Instagram on July 15 to list some reasons why it might occur. She also shared some tips to help you manage the condition. Also read | Preventing and managing diarrhoea: Essential steps for health and wellbeing If you're experiencing persistent or severe diarrhea after gallbladder removal, consult with your doctor. (Unsplash)

In her post, Olivia said, “Are you struggling with diarrhea after gallbladder removal? You may have already tried bile binder medications, Imodium, fibre, eliminating tons of foods, etc. But still the diarrhea is not improving. This is what you maybe missing.”

She went on to explain how 'at the root, gallbladder surgery changes your digestion, and this can have a downstream impact' on your body. According to Olivia, “These are the 5 reasons why your diarrhea won't stop after gallbladder surgery and how to fix it.”

1. Unregulated bile dumping

“Without your gallbladder, bile trickles constantly into the intestines — even when you’re not eating — irritating your gut and speeding things up,” Olivia said.

⦿ How to fix it: “Use bile binders- fiber and natural binders until you get the diarrhoea improved,” she added.

2. Poor fat absorption

Olivia said, “Bile isn’t released in sync with meals anymore, making it harder to break down and absorb fats — leading to greasy, loose stools.”

⦿ How to fix it: She suggested having 'small, frequent meals and digestive enzymes'.

3. Digestive process changes

“Gallbladder removal alters how your liver, pancreas, and intestines coordinate digestion — especially with heavier meals,” she said.

⦿ How to fix it: “Eat smaller, meals more frequently, and support the entire digestive process with enzymes and bitters,” Olivia added.

4. Gut Flora Imbalance

According to Olivia, “Bile helps regulate gut bacteria. Without a strong bile flow rhythm, bad microbes can overgrow — triggering SIBO, gas, bloating, and diarrhoea.”

⦿ How to fix it: “Rebuild the gut with an individualized protocol,” she added.

5. Liver stress and bile quality issues

Olivia said, “The liver now has to work overtime to produce and regulate bile without storage support from the gallbladder. If your bile is thick, toxic, or sluggish, it can worsen diarrhoea and inflammation.”

⦿ How to fix it: Olivia added, “Support the liver with nutrients like choline, taurine, and milk thistle to improve bile quality and detox pathways.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.