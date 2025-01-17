Do you get unexpected diarrhoea after gallbladder removal surgery? Doctor explains why

Have you or someone close to you ever had the gallbladder removed? Gallbladder removal, also known as cholecystectomy, is one of the most common procedures, as per the National Institutes of Health. But what happens after the surgery? One of the most common symptoms is diarrhoea and needing 'to go' right after a meal. In a recent video, Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and YouTuber, explained why. One of the most common symptoms of gallbladder removal is diarrhoea.

What does a gallbladder do?

Dr Rajan posted a video on Instagram where he stitched a clip shared by a woman who had recently had gallbladder removal surgery. The woman shared her video with the title ‘Life without a gallbladder driving home after eating out’. The clip begins with the woman struggling after eating out. In the clip, the woman is questioned whether she has ‘s**t herself yet?’ To which the woman replies, “I have to fart so many times, and I haven't trusted it because I'm gonna explode.”

Per the doctor, if you get your gallbladder removed, you might experience unexpected diarrhoea. He explained that normally our liver produces bile, which helps to digest fat. It basically acts as a ‘fancy washing detergent’. The excess bile is then stored in the gallbladder.

“When you eat a meal, especially one containing fat, the gallbladder releases some bile to help you digest the fat in the meal, and any excess bile is mopped up by the small intestines,” he added.

Why do you have diarrhoea after gallbladder removal?

What happens after its removal? According to Dr Rajan, your liver still produces bile, but it drips into your small intestine, like a leaky tap, constantly. “That bile flow may not be enough to help you digest all the fats in that meal. So, that undigested fat can have a laxative effect causing a loose, floaty stinky poop,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, you could get diarrhoea even if you avoid fatty foods. That constant drip of bile from the liver might be too much for the small intestine to absorb, and that bile can land up in the colon, irritate its linings, and cause bile acid diarrhoea. In these cases, a special medication called bile acid binders may help with that symptom,” the doctor added.

But worry not, according to him, it's not all poop and gloom. Eventually, your liver adapts and changes its bile flow with time.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.