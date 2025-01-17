Man who dropped 27 kg in 5 months 'without sacrificing favourite food' reveals top 4 fat loss mistakes you’re making

Dhruv Tayal, an online fitness coach, shares insights from his weight loss journey on Instagram. His bio reads, “Lost 27 kg in 5 months without sacrificing favourite (pizza emoji).” In a recent post, he highlighted several common mistakes people make when it comes to fat loss. Two of the most significant ones are skipping meals and doing only cardio to burn calories. Also read | Nutritionist who dropped 28 kg reveals her diet and shares factors that impacted her drastic weight loss Dhruv Tayal keeps sharing his before and after pictures on Instagram. (Instagram/ Dhruv Tayal)

Stop making these mistakes in fat loss journey

According to Dhruv, skipping meals can slow down one's metabolism, making it harder to lose fat. He also said cardio exercises, like running or swimming, alone don't build muscle mass, which is essential for increasing metabolism and burning fat. Not incorporating strength training is also a mistake, according to him. Strength training helps build muscle mass, which increases metabolism and burns fat.

He said, “Stop making these mistakes in fat loss journey! In this post, I reveal the top fat loss mistakes you’re making, like skipping meals and only doing cardio, that are slowing your progress. Learn how to burn fat faster, track your calories accurately, and stay consistent for sustainable results!”

Top mistakes holding back your fat loss, according to him:

Mistake 1

Skipping meals thinking it helps with fat loss: Skipping meals slows down your metabolism. Eat balanced meals for better results.

Mistake 2

Relying too much on cardio and ignoring strength training: Cardio alone is not enough. Add strength training to burn fat faster.

Mistake 3

Not tracking progress correctly: The (weighing) scale is not the full story. Track measurements and how clothes fit.

Mistake 4

Overestimating calorie burn and underestimating calorie intake: Don't overestimate your calorie burn. Track both intake and exercise.

Fat loss requires consistency and patience. Giving up too soon or being inconsistent with your diet and exercise routine can hinder progress. If you are looking for more tips, click here to find out food items to avoid for faster fat loss, according to a man who dropped 35 kilos.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.